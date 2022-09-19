Mike Evans Suspension Looms, NFL Insider Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans quickly went public on his motives regarding his altercation and ejection on Sunday, September 18.

Evans shoved New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, which sparked a brawl between the two teams during the Bucs’ 20-10 victory. It likely could lead to a suspension for both players, which Evans downplayed when he talked with reporters in the locker room. The NFL will review it on Monday, September 18, a source “with knowledge of the situation” informed Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“The history is the key,” Florio wrote. “The league also will take into account how close the game came to being out of control, due to the behavior of Evans and Lattimore.”

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Mike Evans on his ejection. pic.twitter.com/s6aBDXQRA5 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 18, 2022

Evans referenced their previous altercation in 2017 as defense for no suspension this time. He received a one-game suspension for the 2017 incident.

“It was terrible in 2017,” Evans told reporters. “I didn’t even get ejected [then], and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

On Sunday, the broadcast showed Lattimore confronting Leonard Fournette first and then Tom Brady before Fournette shoved Lattimore. Then, Lattimore shoved Fournette back before Evans knocked Lattimore to the ground as the melee erupted.

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Evans told reporters. “And they’re a good team, physical team. We matched that today. I know we were like trying to get a flag called or whatever, and then it wasn’t called. All I see is Lattimore punch [Fournette] in the face or something like that and then pushed Tom. That’s all I saw.”

Evans pleaded his case to a referee and said what looked like “that’s Tom Brady, what you want me to do” per the broadcast.

MIKE EVANS SAID “THAT’S TOM BRADY, WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO”

😆😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Y6tSFsPabg — Scott Whittle (@TheScottWhittle) September 18, 2022

On his way out, Evans pushed a camera and gave his football gloves to a fan. The broadcast clip went viral on social media.

“Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional,” Evans told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington regarding Lattimore. “You don’t throw punches at guys on the field. He threw a punch at Lenny, and I can’t let that happen to my teammates. So, I shoved him … turned into a brawl.”

Fournette, Brady Voice Thoughts on Evans Incident

Fournette, who was close to the altercation, didn’t want to elaborate on details afterward when reporters talked with him. He referred to watching the replay instead.

“It’s football, you know,” Fournette said. “Emotions get involved. Should never have happened, but it is what it is.”

Brady didn’t want to dwell on Evans’ altercation afterward either. Brady called it “an emotional game” and deflected it as a motive for the Bucs’ fourth-quarter turnaround.

Evans and Brady connected quickly after the game as Brady left the field. The Bucs social media team shared a couple of the moments on Twitter.

Bucs Could Be Shorthanded vs. Packers

If Evans gets suspended, that could leave the Bucs without their top three receivers for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs sat star receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin against the Saints, and there’s no guarantee either will play against the Packers. Brady will need to rely on Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller if Godwin, Jones, and Evans can’t play.