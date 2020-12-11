Buccaneers Reveal Bad News on Mike Evans Injury: Report

Getty Mike Evans not practicing Thursday may not bode well for the Buccaneers Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t practice Thursday ahead of a key Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The star receiver has a hamstring injury according to NBC Sports’ Josh Alper. Evans also was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice per Alper.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported via Twitter that it could be precautionary.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t give any further update on Evans since the coach doesn’t meet with the media on Thursdays according to Auman.

With or without Evans, quarterback Tom Brady will still have plenty of targets to throw to on Sunday.

