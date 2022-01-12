Bucs Expect 2 Key Offensive Playmakers to Miss Playoff Game vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to be shorthanded, at least on offense, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Buccaneers head Coach Bruce Arians revealed that wide receiver Cyril Grayson and running back Ronald Jones are doubtful against the Eagles as both players are dealing with injuries.

“The only guys that wouldn’t have practiced today were Cyril Grayson, Ronald Jones and Anthony Nelson,” Arians explained during his January 12 press conference, per Buccaneers.com. “The guys in the 21-day [practice window] – it was a walk-through anyway, so we won’t know much about any of those guys anyway. I think Cyril and ‘RoJo’ are doubtful. Anthony Nelson – I’ve got my fingers crossed because he’s been playing really, really [well].”

Fournette’s Status vs. Eagles Remains Uncertain

Both injuries have significance but for different reasons. Jones adds to the uncertainty in the Buccaneers backfield as Leonard Fournette has been sidelined for the last three weeks on the Injured Reserve list.

The team revealed that Fournette has been activated to participate in practice, but this does not necessarily mean the Bucs RB1 will play. Arians noted that his status along with some of the other key players would be determined later in the week.

“Well, it was just a walk-through, so we really don’t know anything about any of them yet,” Arians said of Fournette and the other players returning to the active roster. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Bucs center Ryan Jensen expressed optimism that Fournette was on track to play against the Eagles.

“I think Lenny [Fournette] has been in the training room working his butt off and getting ready to get back, get healthy and come help us win some more playoff games,” Jensen told reporters on January 12, via Buccaneers.com. “Obviously last year going into the playoffs we really established the run, and we played a pretty balanced style of football. I think getting back to the run game and doing what we’re doing in the passing game is going to complement itself very well.”

The Bucs Are Down a Significant Number of Key Receivers

Grayson had carved out a role on the Buccaneers offense following Antonio Brown’s blowup against the Jets. Tampa Bay is already without Chris Godwin for the remainder of the season along with Brown who the team released heading into Week 18.

The news likely means that Breshad Perriman, Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller will be relied on more in the offense alongside Mike Evans. The Buccaneers veteran wideout expressed confidence in these players’ ability to step up in the postseason.

“They’re all proven players,” Evans noted during his January 12 press conference, per Buccaneers.com. “BP [Perriman] was with us, and he knows most of the guys on the team already, so that was an easy transition for him. I felt like he never left actually. I wish he was here last year to be a part of that, but hopefully this year, we can get it. It’s been the same. We’ve just been working hard and whoever is in, is in and they have to make plays.”