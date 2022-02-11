NFC Rival Star Trying to Recruit Tom Brady out of Retirement

Tom Brady could return to play football, but even this potential scenario may be too hard to fathom.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement last week. Since his retirement, there’s been speculation that Brady’s retirement may be short-lived. Analysts have proposed scenarios where Brady will return to play out the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. Others have pointed out a scenario where Brady could return to play for another contender — such as the San Francisco 49ers — to finish out his career.

It would appear it doesn’t end there. According to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, he’s “actively recruiting” Brady to the Bucs’ NFC South division rival.

“There’s a lot of, ‘Hmm, could he come back?’ And if he’s going to come back, does he want to put on the black and gold?” Jordan told Jim Rome, as transcribed by JoeBucsFan.com. “Just actively recruiting.”

Brady Trade to Saints Not Happening

As crazy as a scenario it would be, it’s just about impossible for many reasons. For one, the Buccaneers are not trading Brady to their most active division rival. It’s the same division rival that defeated the Buccaneers during all four regular season matchups during Brady’s two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Secondly, the Saints are in a complete rebuild mode. With long-time head coach Sean Payton stepping down, New Orleans will likely hire a first-year head coach.

Thirdly, the Saints are in very bad salary cap shape. They’ll enter the offseason more than $76 million over the salary cap, a league-high figure. The fact that Jordan represents a cap hit of more than $23 million as the third-highest paid player on the team means there’s a good chance he’s not even on the roster next season.

Brady may very well return, but it’s not going to be with the Saints.

Breer: If Brady Returns, It Won’t Be With Bucs

It hasn’t been long since Brady retired. In fact, all of the Brady retirement and potential comeback chatter has actually overshadowed the fact that Super Bowl LVI will be played this Sunday.

But it’s hard to ignore the chatter when it’s arguably the best football player ever.

Adding even more intrigue is the potential idea of Brady returning to play for a another team. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, if Brady returns, he doesn’t expect it to be with the Buccaneers.

“I think if Brady comes back it’s with another team,” Breer told Eisen. “I think there was some level of — I think Brady loves the guys he worked with, OK? Loves Jason Licht, loves Bruce Arians, loves Byron Leftwich. I do think there were little things that frustrated him there.”

“Having come from as tightened-up of an operation as he came from for 20 years that’s perfect situationally, that knows how to handle things, that is so buttoned-down and business-like, I mean, I think that there were things from in-game things to the handling of the Antonio Brown situation that I think over time started to get to him a little bit,” Breer continued. “And so, I don’t think he’s coming back as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Now if there’s a contender out there that he aligns with, then maybe.”

If Brady does return to play for another team, the Buccaneers would have to trade him and feel they’re at least getting some equal value in return.