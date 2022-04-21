Proposed Trade Sends Buccaneers a Former Highly-Touted First-Round Pick

Thanks to Tom Brady’s return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some trade flexibility heading into the NFL draft. The Bucs are a prime trade-down candidate at No. 27, especially if one of the top quarterbacks is still on the board at the end of the first round. Quarterback-needy teams could be calling the Buccaneers to orchestrate a trade in order to snag one of the remaining signal-callers.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested an intriguing trade proposal that has the Buccaneers landing Commanders pass rusher Montez Sweat. In the hypothetical scenario, the Commanders trade up to No. 27 in exchange for Sweat and No. 47. Tampa Bay also sends Washington the No. 60 pick. The deal gives the Buccaneers some depth on the defensive line as all signs point to the team moving on from free-agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

“The Buccaneers, all-in for what might be Tom Brady’s final season, need to find pass-rushers who can make an instant impact,” Barnwell explained on April 20, 2022. “They can draft one and hope to land a difference-maker, but another way to approach it would be to make a move for Sweat, who would be under contract for $2.1 million in 2022 before an $11.5 million option in 2023. His numbers weren’t overwhelming in 2021 — five sacks and 13 knockdowns in 10 games — but the 2019 first-rounder had nine sacks and 20 knockdowns the year before. Sweat and 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would be Tampa’s new starting duo on the edge.

“…This trade values Sweat as being worth the 35th pick in a typical draft, which is reasonable for an edge rusher with a track record of good production with one year (and an option) left to go on his rookie deal. The Commanders could use this pick to draft a quarterback if someone they like is on the board or go after offensive linemen to protect Wentz.”

Sweat Was the No. 26 Pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Montez Sweat is having a heck of a game. Gets the sack here.pic.twitter.com/vMvB9gEHJa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Coming out of Mississippi State, Sweat was rated as one of the top pass rushers in the 2019 NFL draft. Sweat posted nine sacks, 45 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 2020. The pass rusher’s production was less impressive last season, but Sweat only played in 10 games as he sustained a fractured jaw. Sweat still notched five sacks, 24 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 2021. During his pre-draft press conference, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht did not sound concerned about the team’s current rotation of pass rushers.

“Well, we love Joe [Tryon-Shoyinka], we love Shaq [Barrett], Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill,” Licht told reporters on April 19. “We’ve got some good players there.”

Arians Has Remained Involved in the Bucs Pre-Draft Preparation

#Bucs Bruce Arians says that him and Tom Brady have a great relationship. Brady was in attendance and was nodding his head in agreement with everything Arians was saying. pic.twitter.com/SuGr3uozzv — PewterReport (@PewterReport) March 31, 2022

Even if the Buccaneers are unable to acquire a veteran player like Sweat in a trade-down scenario, the team is positioned to take advantage of another team wishing to move back into the first round. Licht also revealed that Bruce Arians has remained involved in the team’s pre-draft planning despite stepping away from coaching.

“The philosophy hasn’t changed, it’s just been meeting more with Todd [Bowles] now as the head coach, more one-on-one and more in some group settings too,” Licht noted. “Bruce has still been involved. He’s been in our meetings. I meet with Bruce periodically, and he’s going to be involved here as we put the final touches on our draft, too. So, our philosophy hasn’t changed. We still want to bring in really good players.”