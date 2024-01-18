Buccaneers Named a ‘Scheme Fit’ for 4-Time Pro Bowl QB

While Baker Mayfield continues his stellar comeback season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could prepare for a new quarterback next season if he doesn’t re-sign.

That’s where Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins comes in as suggested by Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler. A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins has been a higher-level quarterback in the NFL for a longer time than Mayfield, and that could set the Buccaneers offense to a new gear.

“After knocking off the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles during Super Wild Card Weekend, the Buccaneers figure to re-sign Baker Mayfield this offseason,” Fowler wrote. “But allowing Kirk Cousins to lead this offense with playmakers in abundance would be something to watch.”

“A throwback type of pocket passer, Cousins would overwhelm the likes of Mike Evans [if the Bucs re-sign him as well] and Chris Godwin with targets. He’d also help young tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White evolve their games,” Fowler added.

Tampa Bay also could have wide receiver Russell Gage back from injury in 2024, and receivers such as David Moore and Trey Palmer have shown promise. If Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales stays, he could elevate Cousins’ game as the former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach did with Geno Smith in 2022 and Russell Wilson before that.

Buccaneers Could Find More Firepower With Kirk Cousins

Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Addison. Kirk Cousins connects with him for a 39-yard TD. Lethal.pic.twitter.com/E0P6Sy0nbQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

Before the Achilles injury in October, Cousins had a career year going amid a 69.5% completion rate for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Cousins has a 66.9% career completion mark along with 39,471 yards and 270 touchdowns versus 110 picks.

If the Buccaneers can’t outscore the Detroit Lions or another team beyond the Divisional Round, making a move for Cousins to bolster the offense makes sense from Fowler’s standpoint. The Buccaneers averaged 20.5 points and 326.6 total yards per game in the regular season.

Mayfield’s career year with the Buccaneers consists of a 64.3% completion rate for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. Those numbers fall short of Cousins’ best years in the league.

Mayfield’s asking price could cost up to $27.1 million annually, and the Buccaneers face a multitude of needs with a projected $48.7 million in salary cap space, all based on Spotrac’s projections.

While Cousins could actually cost more at $39.9 million annually, he has a season-ending Achilles injury to recover from. He could miss some of the 2024 season, which could impact his asking price.

Kirk Cousins Seeks a Super Bowl Contender

Kirk Cousins Clutch Throws vs Saints. pic.twitter.com/SEUdLE9FpK — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) July 10, 2020

Cousins could consider less money for a team that’s set to win now. Minnesota squandered its chance with Cousins and an elite defense when he signed in 2018 with one playoff win to show for in six seasons.

Tampa Bay has four-straight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl win, and three NFC South titles in the past four years. The Buccaneers can keep much of the Super Bowl nucleus intact this offseason by re-signing Evans, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

“I think it ultimately is about winning football games. And so that will be the most important thing, winning football games. With that, no one thing is in a vacuum,” Cousins told reporters on January 8.

“Usually, you win football games because there are some other factors that are really important to me that are going to have to be there to be able to win football games. So it ultimately all ties together. The factors work together. But I certainly believe we can do that here,” Cousins added. “God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage of my career, the dollars are really not what it’s about.”