Proposed Trade Has Bucs Dealing $29 Million Star for Underwhelming Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a decision on Devin White’s future as the star heads into the final season of his rookie deal. The Bucs made the expected decision of picking up White’s fifth-year option for this season, and the linebacker is slated to be a free agent in 2024.

White signed a four-year, $29.3 million rookie contract with Tampa Bay after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together trade proposals that every team “must consider” heading into the upcoming draft. Knox has the Bucs sending White to the Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick (No. 48 overall) and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

“At first blush, the idea of the Buccaneers dealing linebacker Devin White might seem outrageous,” Knox wrote on April 6, 2023. “White is only 25 years old, he’s coming off a 124-tackle, 5.5-sack season and he’s one of Tampa’s defensive centerpieces.

“…With Tampa rebuilding in the post-Tom Brady era, keeping White beyond this season without the use of the franchise tag could prove difficult. Trading White, though, wouldn’t be. The 2021 Pro Bowler is a proven commodity and would likely draw a second-round pick in return, even given his contract situation.”

Would the Bucs Consider Trading Devin White Given His Free-Agent Status in 2024?

The assertion here from Knox is that the Bucs would be better off getting something in return for White rather than losing him in a year. The proposed package is similar to what the Bears received from the Ravens in exchange for Roquan Smith ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

There are a few things that are working in the Buccaneers favor including the declining market around the league for linebackers. Tampa Bay was able to re-sign Lavonte David on one-year, $4.5 million deal, while Bobby Wagner inked a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Seahawks.

White will be just 26 years old when he hits free agency next offseason and should be able to land a more lucrative deal than the veterans mentioned above. Yet, White is coming off an inconsistent 2022 campaign where his play earned a 45.5 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus.

Devin White’s Projected Market Value Is a 4-Year, $80 Million Contract

Don’t know what to make of this but I’m told there are NO plans by the Bucs to trade Devin White. pic.twitter.com/OQ5BRTAoGh — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 6, 2023

Spotrac projects White’s market value will be a four-year, $80 million contract. The Bucs may be reluctant to give White this kind of a deal given their current salary cap woes. Tampa Bay is projected to have $30.9 million in cap space for 2024, a much better position than being more than $50 million above the threshold as the Bucs initially found themselves this past offseason.

As outlined above, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical as to whether White will find this kind of a deal in 2024. The Buccaneers could also use the franchise tag on White if the team in unable to reach a long-term agreement with the defender.

Earlier this offseason, White created a stir by posting a cryptic Instagram message which some speculated indicated that the linebacker was on his way out of Tampa. The star linebacker later clarified that he was only reflecting back on his career with the Bucs so far. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported on March 6 that the Bucs had “no plans” to trade White.