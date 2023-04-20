‘Top’ Trade Proposal Sees Buccaneers Acquire Lottery Ticket Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be looking at their new franchise quarterback.

According to a list of trade proposals compiled by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, one of the trade packages would see the Buccaneers acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in exchange for Tampa Bay’s third-round draft pick (No. 82 overall).

Moton argues the low cost of adding Lance combined with the Buccaneers’ need for a true franchise quarterback in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement is a reason why Tampa Bay should pursue this trade.

“For Tampa Bay, Lance could be a lottery ticket at a low-to-moderate cost,” writes Moton. “To reiterate, the 49ers gave up three first-rounders and a third-rounder to draft Lance with the third overall pick in 2021. Because of his minimal playing experience (eight games with four starts) and production, he’s unlikely to fetch a first- or second-round pick. In an attempt to address the future of the position, Tampa Bay should be able to get San Francisco’s attention in trade negotiations by offering a top-100 selection.”

Niners Fielding Calls for Potential Trey Lance Trade: Report

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are fielding calls regarding a potential trade for their former No. 3 overall draft pick.

“Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance,” said Rapoport on Wednesday, April 19. “The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter.”

All things considered, the move would be a bit of a steal for the Buccaneers. Although Lance has very limited playing experience, he’s a former top pick whom the 49ers gave up a multitude of top draft picks in exchange for.

Why the Buccaneers Could Benefit From Trey Lance Trade

While the jury is out on whether or not Lance can actually develop into a franchise quarterback, investing a third-round pick on a first-round talent is a risk worth taking for the Buccaneers. Although this year’s draft class is one of the best deepest in recent memory — four quarterbacks could be taken within the top 10 picks — Tampa Bay’s first selection isn’t until No. 19.

That means the Buccaneers could very well miss out on the top quarterback prospects — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson — which could make acquiring Lance a better option than selecting one of the second-tier quarterbacks in the draft.

Tampa Bay’s current quarterback room features former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield, who will be playing on his fourth team in the span of one year. Trask has very limited tape, having thrown just nine passes in his career. However, it’s worth noting that Blaine Gabbert — not Trask — served as Brady’s primary backup during Trask’s first two seasons in the league.

In other words, the Buccaneers are lacking a true franchise quarterback.

As Moton also argues, Tampa Bay actually has a solid supporting cast featuring former Pro Bowlers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Ryan Jensen.

“Lance would have a solid supporting cast that would help his development,” writes Moton. “Tampa Bay has two Pro Bowl wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs along the offensive line.”

If Lance is actually made available by the 49ers leading into the draft, the Buccaneers could absolutely benefit by offering a solid pick in exchange for a potential franchise quarterback.