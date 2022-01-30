Proposed Scenario Sees Bucs Lure Pro Bowl QB out of Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely be looking for Tom Brady’s replacement in the offseason.

Although Brady has yet to confirm the reports, it is expected that the 44-year-old will call it a career. Multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news on Saturday, January 29.

As the Buccaneers prepare for a new era without Brady, they won’t be looking to rebuild. Head coach Bruce Arians will return, which means Tampa Bay will likely look for a veteran quarterback to fill the very large void left over by the retirement of Brady.

While this idea seems far-fetched, it’s one that may have a sliver of hope due to Arians’ connection with this retired quarterback. According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Bucs could try to lure 32-year-old quarterback Andrew Luck.

Why Bucs Could Lure Luck Back

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback hasn’t suited up since the 2018 season and officially announced his decision to retire in August of 2019. Arians worked with the former No. 1 overall pick when the two were in Indianapolis during Luck’s rookie season in 2012. Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen also worked with Luck as the Colts’ QB coach for several seasons.

“Yes, it’s absurd, but don’t you dare dismiss the idea of Arians making the call,” says Benjamin. “If Brady retires, this is a go-for-broke situation. Obviously, if Luck, 32, isn’t ready to come out of his famously abrupt retirement for the Colts, he probably wouldn’t do it for another team. Or would he? Arians was Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach during Luck’s rookie season, and Bucs QBs coach Clyde Christensen served as his position coach from 2012-2015, including his breakout 2014 campaign. Why not reunite for a one-year trial run, and regardless of the outcome, everyone can re-retire in Florida afterward? On one hand, there’d be tons of pressure; on the other, none at all. Crazier things have happened, like Tom Brady playing for the Buccaneers.”

Luck Was One of NFL’s Top QB’s

There’s little doubt that when Luck was playing, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the game. In just six seasons in the NFL, Luck took over for legendary quarterback Peyton Manning and immediately led the Colts to success.

Four of his seasons concluded with playoff appearances and he led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2014 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl on four occasions and led the league in touchdown passes in 2014.

Luck retired from the game due to injuries and rehabilitation. He missed the entire 2017 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN:

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” said Luck in August of 2019. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

While that’s fine and dandy, that means Luck will have gone four seasons without playing a game. And while he’s still young, it’s unheard of for a quarterback to go four seasons without playing in the NFL and play at even a decent level.

Perhaps most importantly, does Luck even desire a return to the NFL? There has been no indication that the former No. 1 overall pick has even thought about a comeback. It seems pretty obvious he’s enjoying his post-football career.

While this move would certainly garner headlines, it’s probably not the wisest move for the Bucs. Tampa Bay would be better off pursuing a veteran quarterback via trade if they’re looking for a franchise quarterback they can quickly build around.