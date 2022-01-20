Proposed Trade Sees Buccaneers Landing All-Pro Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have a shot at landing a former All-Pro receiver in the offseason.

As the Bucs enter the 2022 offseason, they’ll do so with a couple of potential major voids along the wide receiver corps. Tampa Bay is already missing a true slot receiver following the release of Antonio Brown towards the end of the 2021 season. Furthermore, leading receiver Chris Godwin will be a free agent.

If Godwin does indeed leave the Buccaneers, that would lead Tampa Bay to looking for a replacement for Tom Brady to throw to. According to Michele Bruton of Bleacher Report, that replacement could be none other than the Atlanta Falcons‘ Calvin Ridley.

In this proposed trade scenario, the Buccaneers would give up second and third-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for the 27-year-old wideout.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperate for bodies in their receivers room, with Antonio Brown’s very public exit and Chris Godwin hitting free agency,” says Bruton. “If the Buccaneers allow Godwin to walk away, bringing in a player of Ridley’s stature, combined with Tom Brady, would be an absolute feat.

Brady, like Rodgers, can elevate even average receivers to elite status. But he needs some help, too. When he didn’t have Godwin or Mike Evans available against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, he went 18-of-30 for 232 yards and one touchdown.”

Why Falcons Could Trade Ridley to Bucs

If you’re wondering why the Falcons would make a trade to a fellow division rivals, Bruton points out that for as long as Brady is playing, it’s the Buccaneers’ division. With the Falcons in a rebuilding mode of sorts, stocking up on draft capital while dealing a potentially unhappy star benefits all parties.

“Would the Falcons even entertain this trade offer from a division rival? Atlanta is self-aware enough to understand Tampa Bay is probably the favorite to win the division every year Brady lines up under center,” says Bruton. “But with some draft capital, the Falcons could push for a wild-card spot in 2022. They might ask the Bucs to sweeten the pot, however, given how low Tampa Bay’s picks in this year’s draft will fall.”

Ridley May Look for ‘Fresh Start’

Ridley stepped away in October to focus on his “mental wellbeing.” That means the Falcons receiver was limited to just five appearances. In those five games, Ridley caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. While it is a small sample size, Ridley would have caught 105 passes over a 17-game season based on that pace. That number would have ranked eighth in the NFL.

The star receiver already had a breakthrough campaign during the 2020 season when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns on 143 targets. That season garnered Ridley Second-Team All-Pro honors.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Jan. 15 that the Falcons and Ridley have had little communication as of late. Garafolo also reports that Ridley could be looking for a “fresh start” and goes so far to predict that he will play for another team during the 2022 season.

Ridley has one year left on his current deal at just over $11 million. While there’s no doubting Godwin’s value to the Buccaneers’ offense, he will be coming off of a serious torn ACL injury. Furthermore, Godwin’s market value is $18.3 million per season across five years, according to Spotrac.

If the Bucs aren’t confident in re-signing Godwin, they could make a blockbuster trade for one of the top young wide receivers in the game.