Bucs Keep Pass Rusher Away From Patriots: Report

Tampa Bay re-signed nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on Thursday, maintaining its free agency upper hand over the New England Patriots.

Nunez-Roches signed a two-year, $5 million contract that could pay him up to $6.5 million per NFL insider Adam Caplan. The Bucs veteran will get $2.25 million guaranteed.

Nunez-Roches will also get $2.75 million guaranteed in the second year of his contract. He also will earn $1.5 million “in playtime incentives” per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The Patriots had an interest in Nunez-Roches per Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. He worked out for the Patriots before the 2015 NFL Draft per Daniels.

Kansas City drafted Nunez-Roches, who played for the Chiefs until 2017 before being released. He had 51 tackles with the Chiefs in three seasons. The Bucs picked him up in 2018 where he played sparingly in 2018 and 2019 with 11 tackles.

He helped the Bucs after nose tackle Vita Vea’s ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season in 2020. Nunez-Roches posted 20 tackles.

