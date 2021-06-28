Bucs React to Lightning’s Stanley Cup Finals Return

If all goes as planned, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be the first team in its city to repeat.

Bucs players continued their support of the Tampa Bay Lightning amid the NHL team’s return to the Stanley Cup Finals, which begins on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Bucs offensive lineman Ali Marpet pumped up the Lightning fans during the team’s Game 7 showdown against the New York Islanders in Tampa on June 25, which the Lightning won 1-0.

“Bucs’ Ali Marpet is feeling it,” the Tampa Bay Times tweeted.

Bucs' Ali Marpet is feelin' it

Congratulatory tweets from Bucs players such as Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs and Sean Murphy-Bunting came in following the Lightning’s win.

The Bucs showed up for the Lightning over the past four months from attending games to bigger appearances such as Tom Brady’s Lightning hype video and Rob Gronkowski practicing with the team as a goalie.

Brady: “Let’s Do This Again Lightning”

Brady, who has done a hype videos outside of the Bucs before, got the Lightning crowd fired up with his hype video earlier in the playoffs.

“All the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, let’s do this again Lightning,” Brady exclaimed. “Let’s go for two people! Let’s keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs. Let’s get the Cup again! Go Bolts! Let’s go!”

"Let's keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs." ⚡️ –@TomBrady #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/1WbZdTFTNI — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 5, 2021

Brady also attended a Lightning game on April 22 and “posed for a photo with Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and family” according to the Tampa Bay Time’s Mari Faiello.

Tight Ends Tout Lightning

Both Gronkowski and fellow tight end Cameron Brate made trips out to Amalie Arena in Tampa this spring.

Gronkowski stopped by a Lightning practice in May with his brothers to play some hockey with the defending Stanley Cup champs. The Bucs star tight end played hockey growing up in Buffalo, New York, until age 14 per Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Bay Times.

Gronkowski took shots, and he played goalie and tried to stop shots against Lightning players. In addition, the Lightning players got to pose with the Lombardi Trophy per Encina.





Brate went to a game during the Lightning-Islanders series on June 15 and got the crowd excited with a noise maker. He wore an Alex Killorn jersey according to WSTP’s Evan Closky.

Trophy Trips

Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett brought the Lombardi Trophy to a Lightning game in March shortly after re-signing with the Bucs.

“It’s exciting,” Barrett said, per Faiello. “There’s a lot of antsy people waiting for something big to happen all of the time and ready to explode when it happens.”





Since the Stanley Cup and the latest Lombardi Trophy reside in Tampa, the two trophies were photographed together on April 23 for “Champions Day” in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Rays’ 2020 American League trophy and the Tampa Bay Rowdies’ 2020 Eastern Conference USL Championship pro soccer trophy also made the photo.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has declared today (April 23rd) as “champions day.” All 4 sports trophies are in the Tampa Bay area in 2021. Champa Bay

• Lightning (Stanley Cup)

• Bucs (Lombardi)

• Rays (American League champs trophy)

• Rowdies (Eastern Conference champs trophy) pic.twitter.com/kihxn63bn5 — Spectrum Sports 360 (@SpecSports360) April 23, 2021

Because of the wild sports success for the Tampa Bay area in 2020, the nickname “Champa Bay” began floating around.

Lightning Supporting Bucs

Lightning players likewise showed their support of the Bucs during the run to Super Bowl LV.

“At the end of the day, we’re all sports fans,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos told Encina. “I grew up playing all those sports, as a kid and you kind of dream that you could be a professional athlete in a different sport, too.”

Besides following the team, the Lightning brought the Stanley Cup to the Bucs’ Oct. 4, 2021, home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That was shortly after the Lightning captured the Cup on September 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada, against the Dallas Stars.