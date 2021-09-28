Buccaneers ‘Pushing to Get a Deal Done’ With 5-Time Pro Bowler: Report

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to battle injuries within the secondaries, help may be on the way in the form of five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sherman is visiting with the Buccaneers as the defending Super Bowl champs attempt to “get a deal done.”

The NFL insider added that Sherman is being “aggressively” pursued by multiple contenders as the Bucs try to get a deal done to prevent the corner from leaving Florida.

“Five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman is heading to Tampa for a visit with the #Bucs, sources tell me and

@RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted on September 28th. “Multiple contenders have been aggressive in their pursuit of Richard Sherman over the past couple weeks. But it’s the Super Bowl champs who get him in the building first later today to try to get a deal done.”

Starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting sustained a dislocated elbow against the Cowboys in Week 1. Tampa Bay was relying on Jamel Dean in Murphy-Bunting’s absence, but the corner suffered an injury against the Rams in Week 3.

The Bucs Are in a ‘Prime Position’ to Add Sherman, Says Insider

For weeks, rumors have swirled that the Buccaneers have an interest in adding Sherman. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has done little to downplay the rumors admitting the team had been in talks with Sherman.

“I think Jason’s [Licht] reached out, we’ve gotta see, he’s [Sherman] got other things going on, too,” Arians told reporters on September 20. “It’s just a matter of, I coach the ones that we got, and let him [Licht] handle the rest of that. We’ll kick the tires on some other guys, too. It’s just a matter of, we’ll talk and see and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described the Bucs as a team in a “prime position” to add Sherman.

“The Super Bowl champs are meeting with Richard Sherman. A big one. There has been interest and now action,” Rapoport noted in a series of tweets. “This is the first free agent visit for CB Richard Sherman, and it happens today, per me and @TomPelissero. The Super Bowl champs looking at making a key addition right before their showdown with the #Patriots, and it puts them in prime position to do so.”