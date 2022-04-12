Rob Gronkowski on Contract Talks With Bucs: ‘There’s No Reason to Do That’

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe the time is right to have contract talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an interview with Debbie Emery of SB Nation on Friday, April 8, Gronkowski downplayed the notion of holding contract negotiations immediately with the Buccaneers. The veteran tight end remains a free agent nearly a month after the start of free agency and has yet to fully commit to the idea of playing during the 2022 season.

Debbie Emery: Are you in contract negotiations, or are you not even there yet? Rob Gronkowski: That will start if I decide that I want to play. There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Gronkowski’s Resurgent 2021 Season

Gronkowski has played the past two seasons for the Buccaneers after coming out of retirement during the 2020 offseason. Although the 32-year-old tight end was limited to just 12 games due to nagging rib injuries, Gronkowski posted his most productive campaign in years.

The 11-year veteran produced 802 total receiving yards and 66.8 receiving yards per game during the 2021 season. Both of those numbers were his best since the 2017 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gronkowski posted a 79.5 offensive grade and an 86.7 receiving grade last season. He ranked seventh among all qualifying tight ends in offensive grade and fifth in receiving grade.

Although Gronk has yet to fully commit to the idea of playing the 2022 season, he has ruled out the notion of playing for another team. During the same interview with Emery, Gronkowski stressed that if he does return to play, it will only be for the Buccaneers.

Emery: Would you play for anyone else? Gronkowski: Not right now, the Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play. Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs.

With Tom Brady returning to the fold for the 2022 season, many believe Gronkowski will return to play a 12th season with his longtime running mate. In fact, the veteran tight end teased the idea of making Brady wait — as he did to Gronkowski during his brief retirement — while at a Tampa area barbershop in March.

“It’s a very good chance (of returning),” Gronkowski said at the barbershop.

“I’ll let him have a little scare, a couple months without me,” Gronkowski continued. “He just did it to me for a couple months.”

Gronkowski Takes Jab at Patriots

While Gronkowski hasn’t played for the New England Patriots since the 2018 season, he couldn’t help but make a joke at his former team’s expense.

During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, April 6, Gronkowski spoke of the crazy situation in the season finale of the Buccaneers’ game versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. Gronkowski needed seven catches to reach 55 receptions for the season — a $500,000 bonus — and 85 receiving yards to reach 750 yards for the year — another $500,000 bonus.

Despite blowing out the Panthers 41-17, the Bucs allowed Gronkowski to stay in the game and reach both of those bonus marks.

Kimmel asked if it was normal for players to stay late in games so they could hit a performance bonus. That’s when Gronk unleashed his jab at the Patriots.

“Yes, I’ve seen it before actually. Not with the Patriots, though,” Gronk said. “I mean, they’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there. I shouldn’t have said that.”

Patriots fans definitely won’t find that funny.