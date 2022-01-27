Rob Gronkowski Makes Stunning Statement on Future With Bucs

Rob Gronkowski‘s future arguably doesn’t carry as much drama as Tom Brady‘s, but Gronkowski found a way to make things interesting on Wednesday, January 26.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports what he would decide if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected an immediate decision from him on the 2022 season.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season. I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not playing,'” Gronkowski said humorously. “Way too soon.”





“You’ve got to give it some time, you’ve got to rest to see how everything goes, to see how everything plays out, how I feel,” Gronkowski added in a more serious tone. “I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there then.”

His later comments reflected what he told the media on Monday, January 24, the day after a season-ending 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 32-year-old tight end, who has a lengthy injury history, just completed his 11th season in the league.

“It’s going to basically be a decision upon where I’m at in a couple of weeks,” Gronkowski told reporters.

He reiterated the same with TMZ Sports.

“In three weeks, it may be yes,” Gronkowski said with a laugh.

Gronkowski’s Health, Contract

Gronkowski took a beating in the middle of the 2021 season with rib and back injuries. He missed five games due to those injuries.

As far as overall health, alluded to healing “minor bumps and bruises” when he talked with TMZ Sports.

Besides healing up, Gronkowski will need to sign a new deal with the Bucs if he returns. He had an incentive-laden one-year deal with the team for 2021.

Gronkowski proved his value when healthy in 2021. He caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Gronkowski Considering Brady’s Status

Gronkowski has never played for an NFL team without Brady, but in 2022, it may happen though Gronkowski made call it a career, too.

“It will factor into the situation,” Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “He’s got to do what he’s got to do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I got to do what I got to do, you know, what’s best for myself, see where I’m at, how I’m feeling — all that type of stuff.”

Brady, 44, hasn’t committed to playing in 2022. He said during his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday that family will place a major role in his decision. Bucs sources via ESPN indicate Brady could take “a month or longer” to make a decision.

“So then once I make that personal decision, then we’ll see what his decision is, what goes on, and then from there, you take it from there,” Gronkowski added on TMZ Sports. “You can’t really read it or anything until it happens, but every situation could basically be on the plate, for sure. But I got to do what’s best for myself first, and then once I make that decision, that’s when I can go from there.”