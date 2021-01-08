Gronk Shares Hilarious Tom Brady Story

Rob Gronkowski

Getty Ron Gronkowski spikes the ball after a touchdown in Detroit last month.

Longtime Tom Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski knows too well how meticulously the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback keeps his body in football shape any time of year.

Gronkowski recapped during a press conference this week the time drinking Fireball shot concerned Brady per WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter.

The Bucs teammates attended the Kentucky Derby together when Brady reluctantly took the drink. Gronkowski considers it his favorite off-field time with Brady per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Brady added concern about the drink impacting his game the following week, Gronkowski recalled, per ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger.

Brady and Gronkowski will look for shots in football form Saturday as the Bucs visit Washington in the Wild Card round, the first Bucs playoff game in 13 years. The franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since its Super Bowl victory in 2002.

Gronkowski, who has a wealth of postseason experience, won’t take Saturday’s opportunity for granted according to Laine.

The Bucs tight end added that Brady will be ready, with a little more humor from his Kentucky Derby story per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

In other words, Brady will be ready for Washington, Gronkowski said, per Laine.

Gronk of Old

Gronkowski’s production picked up in the second half of the regular season as he finished with seven touchdowns, out-performing his last year in New England in 2018. He joined the Bucs in 2020 via a trade with the Patriots after a year of retirement.

“He’s exceeded my expectations, to tell you the truth,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last week per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs. “I think he’s gotten better and better.”

Arians said Gronkowski has looked excellent in practice and added that Brady said “man, that looks like (Gronkowski) six (or) seven years ago” regarding a play the tight end made according to All Bucs.

