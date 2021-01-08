Gronk Shares Hilarious Tom Brady Story

Longtime Tom Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski knows too well how meticulously the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback keeps his body in football shape any time of year.

Gronkowski recapped during a press conference this week the time drinking Fireball shot concerned Brady per WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley on Twitter.

the #Bucs TE, Rob Gronkowski, on Tom Brady being playful: "Tom is always serious about football … when you do see him loosen up, it is a sign of relief for everyone … sometimes it is in the huddle, in the locker room, in meetings … it gets everyone to laugh" — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 6, 2021

The Bucs teammates attended the Kentucky Derby together when Brady reluctantly took the drink. Gronkowski considers it his favorite off-field time with Brady per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

I asked @RobGronkowski about his favorite off-field memory with @TomBrady. "I would just say going to the Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot. Just seeing his face after, like disgust, like, 'I'm putting this alcohol in my body.'" He believes it was Fireball. 🤣🤣🤣 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

Brady added concern about the drink impacting his game the following week, Gronkowski recalled, per ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger.

BRADY'S SHOT | @RobGronkowski says one of his favorite Tom Brady stories was then TB12 took a shot of @FireballWhisky at the Kentucky Derby "'I’m putting this alcohol in my body? ‘Ohhh, how am I gonna throw next week?!’" #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/nKZjyDxJfB — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 6, 2021

Brady and Gronkowski will look for shots in football form Saturday as the Bucs visit Washington in the Wild Card round, the first Bucs playoff game in 13 years. The franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since its Super Bowl victory in 2002.

Gronkowski, who has a wealth of postseason experience, won’t take Saturday’s opportunity for granted according to Laine.

I asked Rob Gronkowski what's allowed him to have so much success over the years in the postseason. He said he treats the previous 16 games as if they never happened. It's also the mentality, "I've gotta make this play or we're headed home." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

The Bucs tight end added that Brady will be ready, with a little more humor from his Kentucky Derby story per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

"His head is always on top of his shoulders," says Rob Gronkowski, amateur physician, of Tom Brady. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 6, 2021

In other words, Brady will be ready for Washington, Gronkowski said, per Laine.

Rob Gronkowski on pal Tom Brady: "His head's always on top of his shoulders. He's always ready to go. And he's always ready for any situation." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2021

Gronk of Old

Gronkowski’s production picked up in the second half of the regular season as he finished with seven touchdowns, out-performing his last year in New England in 2018. He joined the Bucs in 2020 via a trade with the Patriots after a year of retirement.

“He’s exceeded my expectations, to tell you the truth,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said last week per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs. “I think he’s gotten better and better.”

Arians said Gronkowski has looked excellent in practice and added that Brady said “man, that looks like (Gronkowski) six (or) seven years ago” regarding a play the tight end made according to All Bucs.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Claps Back at Washington Trash Talk