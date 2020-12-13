Buccaneers Plan Uniform Trend Change vs. Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go with a traditional look against one-time division rival Minnesota Sunday.

The Buccaneers (7-5) will wear their red jerseys and pewter pants against the Vikings (6-6) as reported by The Athletic’s Greg Auman via Twitter on Saturday.

Bucs are in red jerseys, pewter pants for their home game Sunday against the Vikings … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2020

It hasn’t been the best look for the Bucs in the win-loss column with a 1-3 record. The Bucs narrowly beat the New York Giants 25-23 in Week 8 at the Meadowlands the first time wearing the red jerseys.

Tampa didn’t rock the threads the following week in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs looked more competitive in red against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, both 27-24 losses, in Weeks 11 and 12 respectively.

The Bucs will look to snap a two-game skid overall and a three-game skid in red against the Vikings Sunday.

