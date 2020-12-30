Bruce Arians Reveals Key Bucs Player Activated

Tampa Bay could get another boost for its red-hot offense soon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers activate running back and leading rusher Ronald Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones last practiced before a Week 15 win against the Minnesota Vikings when he broke a pinky finger according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Jones had surgery on the finger Dec. 15, and the Bucs placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly after.

Jones moving off the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t ensure he will play against the Atlanta Falcons in the regular season finale on Sunday per ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Twitter.

The Bucs have officially activated Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That’s not a guarantee he’ll play against Atlanta though, but he’ll be able to practice this week, get his conditioning back up and test his injured finger. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 29, 2020

Head coach Bruce Arians alluded to the possibility in Monday’s press conference according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

“Hopefully he’s clearing the COVID (protocols) and we can get him into the building to look at him and see if he can play with (his injury),” Arians said in the press conference. “I’ve got my fingers crossed that we can get him a bunch of game action this week, but I’m not going to risk it (if he is) not able to protect himself.”

Running back Leonard Fournette filled in for Jones as the primary back while the passing game more than made up for Jones’ absence in the running attack for two games. The Bucs scored 78 points in the past two games, dominating their last six quarters of play in wins over the Detroit Lions in Week 17 and Falcons in Week 16.

