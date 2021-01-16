Bucs Make Change at Starting Running Back vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will make adjustments at running back for a second week in a row as leading rusher Ronald Jones II’s quad injury remains doubtful.

“He will be a game-time decision, but Leonard (Fournette) will start the game,” Arians said in Friday’s press conference.

Fournette, who rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown at Washington, will get his second-straight postseason start. Jones had limited participation in Thursday and Friday’s practices. He sat out the Wild Card game Washington due to his quad injury.

