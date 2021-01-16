Bucs Make Change at Starting Running Back vs. Saints

Bucs Make Change at Starting Running Back vs. Saints

  • Shares
  • Updated
Leonard Fournette

Getty Leonard Fournette sparked the Buccaneers offense in the Wild Card Round and could do more on Sunday at New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will make adjustments at running back for a second week in a row as leading rusher Ronald Jones II’s quad injury remains doubtful.

“He will be a game-time decision, but Leonard (Fournette) will start the game,” Arians said in Friday’s press conference.

Fournette, who rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown at Washington, will get his second-straight postseason start. Jones had limited participation in Thursday and Friday’s practices. He sat out the Wild Card game Washington due to his quad injury.

READ NEXT: Rob Gronkowski Sparks Wild Tom Brady-Drew Brees Meme Reactions

 

Read More
,