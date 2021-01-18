Live Updates: Bucs Lose Defensive Player for Remainder of Saints Game

Live Updates: Bucs Lose Defensive Player for Remainder of Saints Game

  • Shares
  • Updated
Jack Cichy

Getty Defensive end Pat O'Connor #79 and linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team.

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker with down with an injury and will not return for the rest of the game Sunday at New Orleans.

Jack Cichy injured his elbow during a punt return according to NFL Network’s James Palmer on Twitter.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine confirmed Cichy will not return.

Tied 13-13 at the half, it’s the kind of game neither team will want to lose defensive depth. No team has an explosive offensive play other than a gadget play by Saints backup quarterback Jamie Winston for a 56-yard touchdown pass as The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Drops Epic Hype Video Before Saints Game

Read More
, ,