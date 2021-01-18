Live Updates: Bucs Lose Defensive Player for Remainder of Saints Game

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker with down with an injury and will not return for the rest of the game Sunday at New Orleans.

Jack Cichy injured his elbow during a punt return according to NFL Network’s James Palmer on Twitter.

#bucs LB Jack Cichy didn’t even go to Tampa Bay’s sideline after getting injured on that punt return. He went with trainers straight to the locker room holding his left arm. A few Saints players went over to him as he went off. Looked … not good. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 17, 2021

ESPN’s Jenna Laine confirmed Cichy will not return.

Buccaneers linebacker Jack Cichy has suffered an elbow injury and is OUT for the remainder of the game. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 18, 2021

Tied 13-13 at the half, it’s the kind of game neither team will want to lose defensive depth. No team has an explosive offensive play other than a gadget play by Saints backup quarterback Jamie Winston for a 56-yard touchdown pass as The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted.

Last time these two played, Bucs were down 31 at the half, so they'll take 13-13 today. Which offense can find itself in the second half? The Winston trick-play touchdown is only offensive play longer than 16 yards so far. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 18, 2021

