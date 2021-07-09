Stanley Cup Team Puts Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski on Notice

Just in case Tom Brady plans to toss another trophy soon after the Tampa Bay Lightning won back-to-back championships, the Stanley Cup social media team issued a disclaimer.

“FYI, I’m too heavy to throw, Tom Brady,” the Stanley Cup account stated. The Stanley Cup weighs 34.5 pounds while the Lombardi Trophy weighs seven pounds.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback famously tossed the Lombardi Trophy off a boat following the team’s Super Bowl LV win, which drew the ire of late Lombardi silversmith Greg Groh’s daughter, Lorraine Grohs.

The Stanley Cup social media team added a message to one of Brady’s favorite targets, Bucs tight Rob Gronkowski, though it was actually tight end Cameron Brate who caught the Lombardi Trophy at the Bucs boat parade.

Brady replied to the Stanley Cup tweet with the comment “I don’t know … everything feels a bit lighter after some tequila,” making light of how much alcohol he consumed during the boat parade when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy. Brady admitted in an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden that he “was not thinking at that moment” and needed help from backup quarterback Ryan Griffin to get off the boat.

Gronkowski hasn’t responded to his Stanley Cup barb, but he posted a video of himself with the Cup around Christmas 2020 on Instagram. He congratulated the Lightning on winning back-to-back Cup titles in the post.

“Congrats to the back-to-back CHAMPS,” Gronkowski wrote. “Let’s go Champa Bay!”

The Lightning will hold its championship boat parade on July 12 per Fox 13.

Winning Follows Brady Wherever He Goes

Brady shows support for the other professional sports franchises in his community, and he did a hype video for the Lightning during the playoff run that got the crowd going and circulated social media for weeks. The Lightning accomplished his proposed mission.

“All the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, let’s do this again Lightning,” Brady said in the hype video. “Let’s go for two people! Let’s keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs. Let’s get the Cup again! Go Bolts! Let’s go!”

A city’s sports success occurs when Brady is playing for that area’s NFL team, too. Boston won championships in the MLB, NBA, and NHL when Brady played for the New England Patriots. Since joining the Bucs, Tampa has two Stanley Cup titles and a World Series appearance by the Rays in 2020. The Rays could do it again as the team sits in second place for the American League East.

Congratulations Pour in From Bucs

Head coach Bruce Arians and Bucs players gave shout-outs on social media following the Lightning’s Stanley Cup-clinching win over Montreal on Wednesday.

“Stanley Cup champions,” Arians exclaimed. “Congrats Tampa Bay Lightning one hell of a series.”

Bucs offensive lineman Ali Marpet, wide receiver Scotty Miller, and Brate attended the game, which they shared on Instagram.

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs congratulated the Lightning and added a short video to share the excitement.

Fellow offensive lineman Ryan Jensen also tweeted “Champa Bay” followed by three exclamation points and “Let’s go Tampa Bay Lightning.”

The Bucs will look to keep the “Champa Bay” thing going this fall when the NFL season kicks off in September.