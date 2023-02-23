Bucs Named Landing Spot for Ambitious NFC Rival QB

Upstart quarterback Taylor Heinicke recently alluded to replacing Aaron Rodgers someday, but replacing Tom Brady looks more realistic instead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a veteran quarterback whether or not Kyle Trask becomes the starter in 2023 amid Brady’s retirement. Pro Football Network’s Ian Valentino called Heinicke one of the Bucs’ best options in free agency if the team starts Trask. Heinicke played the past three seasons for the Washington Commanders, which included 25 starts and time as a backup.

He most recently expressed his dream of playing for the Green Bay Packers, and starting in general, during the “Pat McAfee Show” amid Rodgers’ uncertainty. Heinicke appears poised to find a new home as the Commanders could move on from him despite his success.

"Obviously I wanna be a starter next year but being a backup QB in the NFL is probably one of the best jobs in America" Taylor Heinicke #PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/kYLBQ42xph — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 9, 2023

“Having someone who understands their role as a backup is important,” Valentino wrote. “When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke embraced that he would likely not be the starter in 2022. Though he earned nine starts after Wentz was injured and benched, Heinicke also admitted that being a backup is ‘one of the best jobs in America.'”

Heinicke made the backup quarterback comment on Pat McAfee’s show, but Heinicke’s play on the field showed that he can start in the NFL. Heinicke completed 62.2% of his passes and threw for 12 touchdowns versus six interceptions in nine starts with a 5-3-1 record in 2022. Overall, Heinicke has a 63.9% completion rate for 5,745 yards for 34 touchdowns versus 24 interceptions in 33 career games.

“Heinicke isn’t good enough to be a season-long starter on a decent offense, but he can execute the basics and be a bit of a spark plug if need be,” Valentino wrote. “Turning 30 as free agency opens, the Buccaneers could use that professionalism and support for Trask in their locker room. His presence would also ensure the team doesn’t completely fall apart.”

“Tampa Bay needs to consider this, though, as they could lose out on a top 2024 QB if they win too many games, and Trask is not the long-term answer,” Valentino added.

Bucs Have Invested Confidence in Trask

Trask, a late second-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2021, remains the only quarterback under contract with the team. He looks like the Bucs starter for 2023, at least by default. He also has the public support of general manager Jason Licht, senior advisor Bruce Arians, head coach Todd Bowles, and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Licht considers Trask the “best quarterback in the division” recently. Arians told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the Bucs “are in good hands” with Trask. Bowles praised Trask’s work ethic in January. Canales envisions Trask as a “point guard” of the offense to help the playmakers thrive.

Concerns Remain About Trask

Despite the confidence, Trask’s unknowns and less-impressive moments have raised concern.

Trask “isn’t a quick study” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, and Trask didn’t become a starter quickly in high school and college. In six preseason games, Trask has two touchdowns versus four interceptions. He posted preseason quarterback ratings of 60.6 in 2021 and 76.5 in 2022. Trask has only 10 regular season snaps under his belt, and that’s after almost two seasons of healthy scratches.