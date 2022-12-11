Tom Brady Is Out of Answers After Bucs Get Embarrassed Amid Latest Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers played spoiler to the sort of homecoming Tom Brady was hoping for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field just minutes away from his hometown of San Mateo, California. Instead, the Bucs lost by 28 points as the offense only managed to score one touchdown as the team was shutout by the Niners in three of four quarters. For Brady, it felt like more of the same from a team that has struggled to maintain any sort of consistency this season despite remaining atop the NFC South.

“I’m sure you guys have as many fun questions as I’ve got answers,” Brady told reporters as the quarterback began his December 11, 2022 postgame press conference.

After pulling out some fourth quarter magic in the team’s victory over the Saints in Week 13, Brady was unable to replicate his performance as the Buccaneers trailed the 49ers by 28 points heading into the final 15 minutes. Brady emphasized that each week in the NFL is different as the team had their “a** kicked” by San Francisco.

“Look, that’s the NFL, you play a really tough game,” Brady explained. “You play a tough team on the road. They’re physical, they’re tough. They kicked our a**. That’s the reality of this sport.

“Every time you take the field you have the opportunity to get your a** kicked or to kick a**. Obviously, we were on the wrong end of it today, but you got to put the work in and you gotta dig deep and keep fighting.”

Brady: Bucs’ Mood Following Loss Is ‘Not Great’

Video: Tom Brady talks about all that went wrong in Bucs’ 35-7 loss to 49ers. pic.twitter.com/VN0RoUjVhz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

Brady described the mood in the locker room as “not great” following the Bucs’ embarrassing loss to the Niners. The quarterback made two critical interceptions in the matchup finishing the game with 253 yards and one touchdown to go with the two turnovers. Brady attempted to take ownership of his own contribution to Tampa Bay’s underwhelming performance labeling one particular play as a “s***** throw” to receiver Mike Evans.

At times, the quarterback has flashed his brilliance this season, but overall Brady’s play has been down compared to his first two season in Tampa. Brady has earned a 79.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, a metric down considerably from the two consecutive 92 scores Brady received in his previous two years with the Buccaneers. The Bucs offense as a whole has not done Brady any favors as the team continues to struggle with offensive line play, establishing the run and costly penalties.

‘All Options Are on the Table’ for Brady Next Season, Including Leaving the Bucs

From @NFLGameDay: All options are on the table for the future of #Bucs QB Tom Brady. More here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dY69QfMAWA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

The Buccaneers are running out of time to not only secure a playoff spot but enter the postseason with a realistic chance to make a deep run. All this is playing out amid Brady’s uncertain future with the quarterback slated to hit free agency in March.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, “all options are on the table for Brady.” This includes not only returning to Tampa Bay but potentially signing with another team when free agency gets underway this offseason.

“Tom Brady returns today to where his football career began,” Rapoport and Pelissero detailed on December 11. “How and when his career ends is firmly up in the air.

“Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today’s game against the 49ers.

“…The plan heading into the 2022 season had been to walk away at age 45, as Brady always imagined. But those who know him well wonder if he’s more open now than he was in early September.”