Tom Brady’s Signature Golf Ball Spotted on Course

Tom Brady has been talking up and showing off his golf game in recent weeks leading up to The Match celebrity golf tournament on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will compete with PGA star Phil Mickelson against PGA star Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Brady has been working on his golf game, a few golf balls have typically gone astray and another golfer found a signature golf ball of Brady’s along the way.

“Hey Tom Brady, we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back,” Nick Billardello tweeted on June 25. The ball featured Brady’s number, 12, and roman numeral etchings from his seven Super Bowl wins.

Hey @TomBrady we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back? pic.twitter.com/OyPZ7ibDDR — Nick Billardello (@nickscards24) June 25, 2021

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season, leading the Bucs to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP along the way.

Before joining the Bucs in 2020 as a free agent, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in nine appearances — XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII. He spent 20 seasons with the Patriots where he emerged from being a sixth-round draft pick to become the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady, 43, is under contract for two more seasons with the Buccaneers after signing an extension in the offseason. He will have plenty of help in a bid to repeat — something no NFL team has done since Brady’s Patriots in 2004 — as the Bucs return all 22 starters.

The Bucs open training camp on July 25 before kicking off the NFL season on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady’s Persistent Ribbing of Rodgers

Brady maximized mileage out of the Bucs’ NFC Championship game win over the Packers as he wouldn’t let Rodgers hear the end of it before The Match.

Rodgers and the Packers had a chance to tie the NFC Championship game late in the fourth quarter with a fourth-and-goal play. Instead, the Packers played it safe and kicked a field goal but never got the ball back again.

Brady brought it up on Twitter shortly after The Match lineup was announced to include himself and Rodgers.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady wrote.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

The seven-time champion kept going with more social media posts, and then he took the joke to The Match press conference on June 15.

“How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th,” Brady tweeted with a link to the press conference clip.

How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th? @AaronRodgers12 @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/7vkjTtCPJ9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2021

“I mean, I respect Aaron a lot,” Brady told USA Today’s Jori Esptein via FOX News’ Daniel Canova . “Aaron’s going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work.”

Brady Puts The Match Participants on Notice

Brady wants to leave no doubt that he’s ready to compete on Tuesday.

He showed off some putting strokes saying each one his for each of the participants. “Don’t worry boys, (a) far more prestigious tournament coming up on July 6th,” Brady tweeted.

Brady also touted that he’s learned well from Mickelson. “Who do you think taught me to sink those putts,” Brady wrote, retweeting a 63-foot putt by Mickelson on June 24.