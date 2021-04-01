Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes April Fools’ Joke on Twitter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tried to top his April Fools’ Day retirement joke, announcing big off-field plans tied to a team that drafted him in a different sport years ago.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

The Montreal Expos took Brady in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft. Brady opted to play football at Michigan instead, setting the stage for 21 years in the NFL and counting. The Expos left Montreal in 2004, becoming the Washington Nationals.

Brady tried an April Fools’ Day joke on retiring in 2019 when he was playing with the New England Patriots.

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

He didn’t retire and joined the Bucs a year later as a free agent well before April Fools’ Day. He does tweet in his spare time though — a habit ever since joining the platform in 2019.

Highlights of Brady’s Tweets include a History Channel meme about his and Drew Brees’ ages before the NFC Divisional Round clash last season and then tweeting a comeback to a Justin Bieber Throwback Thursday tweet this offseason.

Brady takes on a more serious tone on Twitter sometimes such as tweeting about getting “back to work” after the Super Bowl or proving doubters wrong. He also gives the occasional shoutout to family and friends.