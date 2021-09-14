Bucs’ Tom Brady Pokes Rival in Victory Video [Watch]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can’t resist reminding the Atlanta Falcons about his biggest comeback victory.

Brady displayed a subtle reference to his 34-28 Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons during his Week 1 victory video from the Bucs’ Sept. 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The time on Brady’s computer in the background shows 3:28, which matched the score that Brady led the New England Patriots back from to win the 2016 Big Game. The Bucs (1-0) face Atlanta (0-1) in Week 2 on Sept. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

“Football is officially back,” Brady said in the video. “It’s great to be 1-0. We’ve got a big week ahead. The marathon is just getting started. We have a lot to improve on. Excited for this week. Let’s go.”

Brady and Bucs Overcome Turnovers

Brady led a game-winning drive on Sept. 9 as the Bucs edged the Cowboys 31-29, but the defending Super Bowl champions committed four turnovers along the way. The last turnover, a fumble by wide receiver Chris Godwin, nearly cost the Bucs the game after leading almost the entire game.

Brady finished with 379 yards and four touchdowns in the win. It marked his 100th career game with 300 yards passing or more. He also made his 300th career start, an NFL record.

His night wasn’t spotless as he threw two interceptions, one coming at the end of the first half on a deep shot to the end zone. The Cowboys returned it around midfield as time expired. His other pick occurred when the ball squeaked out of running back Leonard Fournette’s hands, which set the Cowboys up near its own end zone.

Atlanta meanwhile took a drubbing from the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, a 32-6 loss as second-year Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shredded the Falcons for 264 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons mustered two field goals as quarterback Matt Ryan went 21-35 for 164 yards and no touchdowns.

Tampa swept the Falcons last season, including a comeback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brady led the Bucs back from 17-0 to win 31-27 during a stretch where the team never lost again en route to winning Super Bowl LV.

The Comeback King

Brady added the latest chapter to his career of comeback wins against the Cowboys. The NBC Sports broadcast caught his look of determination for that comeback after the Cowboys took a 29-28 lead with 1:24 remaining.

Brady connected with running back Giovani Bernard twice on short passes and then tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 20-yard connection. Then, Brady showed his confidence in Godwin by connecting for 24 yards to set up the game-winning field goal by kicker Ryan Succop.

It marked the 41st career fourth-quarter comeback for Brady and the 50th game-winning drive according to Pro Football Reference. Brady broke ties in nine of those game winning drives as opposed to leading a comeback.

Since joining the Bucs, he had only led one other fourth-quarter comeback when the Bucs beat the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round. The Bucs entered the final quarter tied 20-20 with the Saints, and Brady led two scoring drives in that quarter for a 30-20 win.

Amid all of Brady’s comebacks, none were bigger than his Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons — the largest in Super Bowl history.

And Brady won’t let anyone forget that fact — especially the Falcons.