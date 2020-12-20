Tom Brady, Bucs Need to Answer for Another Slow Start

Tom Brady pulled out his second half Superman cape the Atlanta Falcons know all to well because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t shake a season-long problem.

Slow starts remain a question that will be coming Brady and the Bucs’ way all week until their Week 16 tilt against the Detroit Lions.

First quarter woes that plagued the Buccaneers all season worsen on Sunday at Atlanta as the Bucs fell behind 17-0 by halftime. Brady, who engineered a comeback in the second half of the 31-27 win over the Falcons, couldn’t reverse the Bucs’ offensive tendencies to start games.

After Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan led an opening touchdown drive, the Bucs offense sputtered on its first possession when running back Leonard Fournette lost eight yards on a catch from Brady. The 43-year-old quarterback couldn’t get any long completions on the second drive as that one also ended in a punt.

Brady got sacked in the third drive, which resulted in a three-and-out. He only mustered a seven-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Evans on that drive. The Bucs fourth drive of the half also stalled out on a Brady sack.

Brady Does it Again

Three years ago, then-New England Patriots quarterback Brady erased a 28-3 second-half deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady couldn’t outdo himself in his encore, but he still came up big with 390 yards passing and two touchdowns. He led the Bucs to five consecutive scoring drives in the second half.

He outdueled Ryan in a quarterback rematch of Super Bowl LI. Ryan finished with 34-49 passing 356 yards passing and three touchdowns.

While Brady and the Bucs found a way in the second half, they’ll still need answers for slow starts. Otherwise, Brady will need that Superman cape every week.