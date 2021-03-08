Tom Brady Humorously Reacts to Analyst’s Aliens Talk

Tom Brady keeps having fun on social media during the offseason, and an analyst made the most of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s penchant for clever comebacks.

Brady reacted to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd humorously critiquing Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Tweet about seeing a UFO on March 3. Cowherd said that other franchise quarterbacks such as Brady haven’t seen UFO or at least don’t go public about it. Brady Tweeted back to Cowherd, “how do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin”?

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

Mayfield responded to Brady’s comeback, ribbing the 43-year-old quarterback about his age. “At your age, you’ve probably seen a bunch,” the fourth-year quarterback wrote.

🤣🤣🤣 At your age you’ve probably seen a bunch.. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 5, 2021

The Sighting Plays Out

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994, Tweeted that he was “almost 100 percent certain” that he and his wife, Emily, witnessed a UFO. He described it as a, “very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky toward Lake Travis (Texas).”

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

“I would prefer, of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks — I want to know your arm, are you good pre-snap, are you mobile,” Cowherd said on his show, The Herd. “The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my not top 10 qualifications. Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, (and) Tom Brady, have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it, but in fairness, Aaron Rodgers also admits he’s seen a UFO, and he did win a Super Bowl.”

Brady hasn’t definitively confirmed if he should be added to the list of quarterbacks who have seen a UFO and won at least one Super Bowl ring as he only Tweeted “how do you know I’ve never seen aliens” after Cowherd’s rant.

Cowherd reacted to Brady’s Twitter response on his March 5 show. “Tom Brady acknowledged my existence. Yesterday was a good day for me,” Cowherd said.

Brady Being Brady

Cowherd doesn’t see Brady’s offseason joking around online as an out-of-this-world thing for the future Hall-of-Famer.

“You know what I thought about that when I saw that actually? Tom Brady’s having fun because that’s always who Tom Brady’s been,” Cowherd said on his show. “But he acquiesced for Bill Belichick in New England. But this is who he is.”

Cowherd described Brady’s beginnings as a sixth-round draft shaped the Patriots’ perception of him being an affordable team guy and couldn’t fully adjust to Brady turning into a superstar on and off the field. “But New England still wants ‘under our thumb Tom’ and he got tired of it,” Cowherd said.

“Tom had changed. He wanted a voice now,” Cowherd said. “He wanted to have fun now. That’s who the true Tom has always been. But for the sake of the team, because he’s a team guy, he suppresses that.”

“What was attractive about Tampa was is (that) Bruce Arians would (give Brady a voice),” Cowherd said. “When they (the Bucs) signed Gronk, he went to Twitter — ‘football’s fun again.'”

Brady went on to lead a once-dormant Bucs franchise its first Super Bowl win in 18 years in February and having lots of fun along the way.

READ NEXT: Joe Montana Sends Strong Message to Tom Brady on Retirement