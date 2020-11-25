Bucs’ Tom Brady Put on Blast for ‘Bush League’ Antics

Tom Brady not only struggled on the field against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is getting blasted for being a sore loser. Brady once again appeared to avoid the traditional postgame handshake with Jared Goff, something that has seemingly happened uncoincidentally in some of the Bucs’ other losses.

The Buccaneers star also snubbed Nick Foles after the Bears defense had its way against Brady earlier this season. After the game, ESPN cameras showed Brady running straight to the locker room as Goff headed to midfield. Teams typically shake hands after the game, but NFL quarterbacks, in particular, greet each other in what has become a customary part of the league.

Here is a look at the end of the Buccaneers-Rams game.

Goff heads to the middle of the field looking for Brady, who’s off to the locker room pic.twitter.com/G4cLCQA6La — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) November 24, 2020

Shannon Sharpe Called Out Brady For Not Shaking Hands

Tom Brady seeing he is 0-2

vs Nick Foles But Nick is 0-2 getting handshake from Brady 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K1nsu8V8ZX — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2020

Hall-of-fame tight end Shannon Sharpe now works for Fox Sports as an analyst and was not happy with Brady for the snub. Sharpe took to social media and announced it was “time to call his a– out” for being a sore loser.

“I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing,” Sharpe noted on Twitter. “Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it.”

Brady Previously Said He Shakes Hands With Quarterbacks That He Knows

Sharpe is referencing Brady’s comments earlier this season where the quarterback brushed off the idea that he snubbed Foles. Brady explained that he tends to shake hands with the quarterbacks that he knows.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said after the Foles incident, per Tampa Bay Times. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew [Brees] and Justin [Herbert] and Aaron [Rodgers] over the years…I don’t know, I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Called Brady’s Handshake Drama ‘Bush League’

Brady snubs again. Someone ask him about this, please. He’s not above it. pic.twitter.com/MTCcAG6TQA — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 24, 2020

Even for Brady’s most ardent supporters, his explanation rings hollow given it seems to only happen after the quarterback has made a big error in a loss. It is hard to imagine that Brady would not seek out Goff if the Buccaneers were able to pull off the comeback against the Rams.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt called it a “bad look” for Brady during a Good Morning Football segment on the snub. Brandt suggested that if Brady were another more polarizing quarterback he would be getting even more criticism.

“I’m not going to be on a sportsmanship soapbox,” Brandt explained. “I’m not wired that way, but I would like to know what’s going on here because it’s a really bad look when the other quarterback is sitting there shaking your teammates’ hands clearly loitering around waiting for you. It’s a bad look for Brady. It’s a bad look for the Bucs. I think it’s a bad look for the league.”

Brandt went on to call Brady’s antics “bush league” and admitted it sends the wrong message to fans.

“I’m never, never going to be the guy that says, ‘What are we supposed to tell our kids?’ No, we know what to tell our kids. We point at that and say, ‘It’s bush league. Don’t do that.’ It’s a very clear message. Sit there next to your son and be like, “See what Tom Brady’s doing? Never do that. It’s a terrible look.'”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Buccaneers Signing Antonio Brown