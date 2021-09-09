Bucs QB Tom Brady Puts NFL on Notice With Epic Message

Heading into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady had a message about the team’s title defense. Brady narrated the Buccaneers’ hype video and had a message for the team’s upcoming opponents.

“So, whoever you are, know this,” Brady noted in the video. “There’s no fight you can bring, there’s no hell you can raise that’s greater than all that we’ve been through together. After all, every great story deserves a sequel, and ours begins right now.”

The two-minute video clip touches on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run while turning the page to the team’s attempt to “go for two.” With fans back at full capacity at Raymond James Stadium, Brady also had a message for Bucs supporters.

“Tonight is the encore,” Brady noted. “After a moment that Tampa Bay will never forget, a championship that the world can never take away. The journey of this team isn’t over. Tonight, we turn the page. We may be champions but once again we suit up as the unproven. Last year’s effort won’t be enough, so we need something that we didn’t have last time. With our Krewe at our back, our strength is unmatched.”

Here’s a look at the Brady narrated hype video that went viral prior to kickoff of the Cowboys-Bucs season opener.

Arians’ Message to the Bucs: ‘You’ve Got to Be the Hunter’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made it clear on multiple occasions that last season is over. Arians even admitted that he planned to be harder on the returning team than he was during the Super Bowl run. Heading into a new season, Arians’ message to the Bucs is simple: be the hunter.

“You embrace that part,” Arians said, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “You’re the champs. You embrace it. It’s no different. You better be the hunter yourselves. If you’re going out there playing as though you’re the hunted, you’re behind the 8-ball. So you’ve got to be the hunter.”

Brady: ‘They Can’t Take Away What We’ve Done’

Brady admitted he does not see this season as a “defense” of their Super Bowl title given 2020 is already in the books. The Bucs quarterback emphasized that “there’s nothing given” just because the team won the Super Bowl last season.

“I just think it’s a whole other year,” Brady told reporters on September 7th, per Buccaneers.com. “I think what we did no one can take away from us. In one way, you’re not really defending it much, it’s kind of in the books. They can’t take away what we’ve done. It’s really just a whole other year and experience. We have a chance to go out play the 2021 team the best we possibly can. I think our coaches put us in a great position to be successful.

“…As good as we played with the same group of guys, I’d love to see where we can get this year. Again, all of it is earned There’s nothing given. It’s not about a bunch of hype or a bunch of build up and BS. We have to go do it. I think that’s about a bunch of guys that are really mature and see ourselves as professional athletes. We want to go out there and put our best out there.”