Tom Brady Sends Strong Message to Bucs’ Star Devin White

The impact of Tom Brady on the field is not the only reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one win away from the Super Bowl. During an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Bucs linebacker Devin White reflected on an interesting conversation he had with Brady after he was not named a Pro Bowler this season.

“Few weeks ago, I was kinda upset I didn’t make the Pro Bowl,” White explained. “He’s like, ‘D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon.’ I just thought, man, it’s a blessing to hear that. I need to hear that. This thing’s about us. He’s still chasing those bowls in his forties. I am just so grateful to be able to spend this time with him.”

After missing the Bucs’ first playoff game, White made his presence felt all over the field against the Saints as the linebacker returned from being on the COVID-19 list. White had 11 tackles and an interception as he made Drew Brees’ night incredibly difficult in the Bucs’ Divisional Round victory.

Arians: ‘You Start Thinking About the Super Bowl, You’ll Get Your A– Beat’

The Buccaneers have an opportunity to be the first team to play the Super Bowl at home. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is cautioning his team on getting ahead of themselves.

“We don’t play that game this week,” Arians noted, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s the message to everybody. We play the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your a– beat and you’ll be packing your bags on Monday.”

White on Brady: ‘Thing I Love About Tom Is He’s Always Teaching’

The Buccaneers have not only become a contender with Brady but the mindset in the locker room has shifted. White told King that Brady is “always teaching”, and he has finally adjusted from being in awe around one of the greatest NFL players ever.

“Thing I love about Tom is he’s always teaching,” White explained. “Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself. First few days he’s in the locker room, we’re all like, We’re in the locker room with the greatest quarterback of all time! Like, I wanna talk to him, I wanna get a picture with him. But then, he’s your teammate. You’re here for a reason.”

The team’s patience has paid off as the Buccaneers surged into the playoffs on a hot streak. The Buccaneers have had particular success on the road winning seven in a row and eight of their last ten away matchups. Brady is hoping the team can continue to be road warriors at Lambeau Field.

“Let’s keep that streak going,” Brady said, per Buccaneers.com. “That would be pretty sweet. Let’s get another one. We’re going to be challenged to get it because we’re going up against a great football team.”

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Breaks Social Media Silence With Strong Message