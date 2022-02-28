Bucs Receive Good News on Tom Brady Contract: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get some help from Tom Brady‘s contract amid retirement this offseason.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported on Monday, February 28, that Brady’s “retirement officially go through after June 1.” Brady remained on the active roster after his Feb. 1 retirement announcement. Brady was set to make $20.27 million in 2022 per Over the Cap.

His move to the retired reserve list after June 1 means the Bucs will take a lesser hit — $17 million in dead cap space over two years versus $32 million — from Brady’s contract, Auman reported. The Bucs also caught a break on not paying a $15 million bonus to Brady in February and $16 million repayment to him, stipulated in his contract upon retirement, Auman noted.

“Looks like neither of those will go through, essentially a wash,” Auman wrote about the bonus and repayment. “Huge help for [the] Bucs from a cap standpoint down the road.”

Tampa Bay has $6.87 million projected for salary cap space this year according to Spot Trac.

How Ali Marpet’s Sudden Retirement Impacts Salary Cap

Brady’s contract news comes on the heels of Bucs offensive guard Ali Marpet’s sudden retirement, which also impacts the Bucs’ slim cap space. The Bucs won’t have Marpet’s $10 million salary anymore, but his dead cap hit of $7 million could impact the salary cap according to Auman. If the Bucs move Marpet to the retired/reserve list after June 1, as Auman alluded to, the Marpet’s cap hit drops to $2.7 million per Over the Cap.

Marpet’s retirement also adds urgency to re-signing center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa in order to maintain continuity on the offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked the Bucs offensive line second in the NFL for 2021. Cappa has a market value of $10.7 million annually and Jensen a market value of $10 million annually according to Spot Trac.

Devin White Due for Fifth-Year Option With Bucs: Report

With things ramping up for the new league year, one contract/roster item solidified last week.

According to Pewter Report, the Bucs plan to pick up linebacker Devin White’s fifth-year option. The Bucs drafted White in 2019 from LSU, and teams have the option of whether or not to pick up the fifth year of a rookie’s contract.

“Look for an announcement [about White] from the team prior to May 2, which is the deadline,” Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds wrote.

White earned his keep in Tampa Bay with 359 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in his first three seasons. He made key plays in the 2020 playoff run to Super Bowl LV with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

It will cost the Bucs $11.37 million to pick up White’s fifth year option for the 2023 season according to Over the Cap. The Bucs will avoid losing White to free agency that year, a time when the Bucs could have up to 18 free agents per Over the Cap. Reynolds also noted that linebacker Lavonte David, 32, could consider retirement in 2023, which would make keeping White more critical.

White will make $9.5 million in 2022 with a cap hit of $9.3 million according to Over the Cap.