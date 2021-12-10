Bucs’ Tom Brady Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Demaryius Thomas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a tribute to late former teammate Demaryius Thomas on Friday morning after learning news of his untimely death on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“I’m so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend, Demaryius Thomas,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. RIP.”

Brady also shared a photo of them from the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony in July.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

News of Thomas’ death became official when Roswell, Georgia, police confirmed the death that night according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Relatives of Thomas told The Associated Press that he has been experiencing seizures in the past year, Legwold reported.

Brady briefly played with Thomas in New England during the 2019 season. Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett played with Thomas in Denver from 2015 to 2018 and won Super Bowl 50 together in 2016.

Thomas started his career in Denver where he made four Pro Bowls and second team All-Pro twice. His time in New England lasted for training camp and the early part of the 2019 season before getting traded to the New York Jets.

Brady and Thomas developed a rapport during Thomas’ brief stint with the Patriots according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

“It was also obvious that Patriots players, especially Tom Brady, clicked with Demaryius Thomas quickly that summer,” Kyed wrote.

It was also obvious that Patriots players, especially Tom Brady, clicked with Demaryius Thomas quickly that summer. Here's a clip of Brady and Thomas joking around on the sideline during the 2019 preseason. pic.twitter.com/JFftdy1cP3 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 10, 2021

Brady reconnected with Thomas during the 2019 before a Monday Night Football game with the Jets and gave him a gift.

Two years ago ahead of MNF, Tom Brady sought out his friend Demaryius Thomas to give him a gift. And while they weren’t teammates for very long, Thomas clearly left an impact on Brady, who referred to Thomas as "a source of light" in a tribute on Twitter 💔pic.twitter.com/A9EYXmerPi — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) December 10, 2021

Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech before the Broncos drafted him No. 22 in 2010, the same draft class as Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. Thomas had 724 receptions, 9,763 yards, and 63 touchdowns in his career. He retired after the 2020 season.

Thomas, Similar to Mike Evans, Had Fun With a Record Touchdown

Before Mike Evans accidentally handed over Brady’s 600th touchdown ball to a fan in October this year, Thomas did something similar to quarterback Peyton Manning’s former record 509th touchdown in 2014. Thomas and fellow Broncos receivers playfully kept the ball away from Manning in a game of “Monkey in the Middle” according to WTSP.

VIDEO: Peyton Manning’s receivers played keep away with his record-setting ball http://t.co/VrZJOEAfjM pic.twitter.com/KlUSKPMPuh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2014

Bucs’ Richard Sherman Mourns Thomas

Bucs cornerback Sherman tweeted his condolences late Thursday night after hearing the news of Thomas’ passing.

“RIP DT 88,” Sherman wrote.

RIP DT 88 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 10, 2021

Sherman and Thomas went up against each other in Super Bowl XLVIII when the Broncos fell to Sherman and Seattle Seahawks 43-8. Thomas had a solid game individually with 13 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.





“I definitely think he’s in the top five. I think he’s put together a heck of a year and done everything in his power to put himself in that conversation,” Sherman said of Thomas in a 2015 press conference before the Super Bowl per HuffPost.com. “I think that he’s a great receiver and he’s a great competitor and I’m sure it’s going to be a fun matchup for both of us because we’re both intense competitors and good friends.”

