Oddsmakers List Bucs as a Leading Candidate to Land 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

If you can take your mind back to just over 11 months ago, you will likely recall where you were when you found out that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was deciding to call it a career and retire from the sport of football.

Fast forward to the present and the future isn’t a whole lot more clear at the quarterback position for the Bucs heading into the 2023 NFL season. Brady will become a free agent in March, meaning he could simply sign with another team or he could decide to retire again.

The uncertainty of Brady's future in Tampa Bay has naturally led many to speculate about the future of Brady and who may be next in line to start under center for the Bucs after this season, which includes oddsmakers.

Sportsline currently lists the Bucs with the second-best odds to land a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback this offseason.

That quarterback… is Derek Carr.

Raiders Announce Decision to Bench Derek Carr

That’s right, less than nine months after the Las Vegas Raiders signed Carr to a three-year $121.5 million dollar contract extension, the two sides appear to have severed the relationship beyond repair after Carr was benched by the team on December 28 in favor of the former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

In addition to Carr being relieved of his starting duties, it appears that Carr won’t even dress for the team’s final two games of the season.

According to reports from ESPN, both sides mutually agreed that Carr should step away from the team to avoid being a distraction for the remainder of the regular season.

“We’re gonna go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple games of the season here,” McDaniels stated during a press conference on December 28. “None of us are happy with where we’re at but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play. Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario we’re in and the situation and very supportive of the two young guys.”

Carr finished his 2022 season with 3,348 yards passing to go with 23 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

While the Raiders could try to trade him this offseason, Carr does have the final say on any trade with the no-trade clause in his contract.

How can the Buccaneers realistically acquire Derek Carr this offseason?

Any possibility of Carr joining the Bucs next season will certainly revolve around money. The Bucs are currently projected to be more than $42 million dollars over the salary cap in 2023. And with Carr scheduled to make $32.9 million dollars in base salary next season, a handful of financial roadblocks could make solidifying this deal very challenging.

However, if the Raiders were to release Carr less than three days after the Super Bowl, the team would be on the hook for $5.625 million dollars. If the Raiders fail to release Carr during that three-day window, his $32.9 million dollar contract becomes fully guaranteed.

If the Raiders decide not to cut Carr (they do have him under contract through the 2025 season) the Bucs would need to acquire Carr via trade.

In that scenario, the question becomes what exactly would the Bucs be willing to trade to the Raiders to acquire Carr?

The Denver Broncos decided to trade away valuable draft capital to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, only to watch the hype train fail to leave the station this season.

Carr was surrounded by Pro Bowl pass catchers in Las Vegas this year and he still failed to produce a winning record, failed to make the playoffs, failed to make it to the end of the season without losing his starting job and threw a career-high 14 interceptions this season.

The real question is should the Bucs trade away draft assets to acquire Carr if Brady leaves the Bucs next season?