Tom Brady Makes Wise Move Amid Recent Struggles

Tom Brady put the tumult of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 3-5 season and his recent civil divorce aside to assist Hurricane Ian victims on October 30.

Brady and two of his children — Vivian and Benjamin — volunteered with Operation BBQ Relief in Port Charlotte according to the Kansas City-based nonprofit’s CEO Stan Hays via YourSun.com’s Sue Erwin. Brady and his children help put together meals and deliver them to mobile home park residents in the area, Erwin wrote. Hurricane Ian caused damage to the area in late September.

“He [Brady] reached out to our organization when he heard what we were doing and said he wanted to help,” Hays said per Erwin.

Brady had the children for the weekend according to Page Six’s Emily Selleck. Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce on October 28.

Amid the divorce, Brady showed possible signs of it weighing on him during his worst start to an NFL season ever in 21 years as a starting quarterback. While Brady will likely need more time to heal internally from the divorce than he did from an 2008 ACL tear, his actions on October 30 are a step in that direction based on AllProDad.com‘s advice.

Brady, Bucs Receive Needed Break From the Gridiron

For both Brady and his teammates, a break away from football could help them start fresh after a dismal start through Week 8. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on October 28 that the players will practice on Monday after a break from official practices since the 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on October 27.

After the loss, Brady could only bury his head in his hands while sitting silently in his locker afterward for about 15 minutes per the Tampa Bay Times’s Rick Stroud and The Athletic’s Greg Auman. Some of Brady’s numbers look pristine such as one interception in eight games, but his 6.7 yards per passing attempt contributes to the Bucs offensive woes.

“Nobody is pointing the finger at Tom Brady. It’s the whole team,” Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans told reporters on October 28. “It’s a team game — the ultimate team game. It’s not just one player, it never has been.”

Can Brady Elevate This Bucs Team?

Brady has been known to elevate teams throughout his 23-year career, but this time it will take a greater climb than any of those previous seasons. He’s never been two games below .500 before or on a team running the ball 61.9 yards per game — an NFL record low if it stays that way for the rest of the season.

“The things he’s done over his career? The type of guy he is, the type of man he is, the football player, the type of leader he is? This is definitely hard,” Bucs linebacker Lavonte David told reporters on October 28. “He’s feeling all the same emotions we’re feeling.”

“Someway, somehow, we’ve got to try to turn this thing around because we’ve got the guy who can do it,” David added.