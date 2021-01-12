Tom Brady Offers Hilarious Response After Being Trolled About Age [LOOK]

Ribbing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his age hasn’t grown old or slowed down of late, and Brady recently chimed in on his age in response to an Olympian’s Tweet.

Olympic baseball player Danny Valencia Tweeted on Monday that every game involving Brady “should be on the History Channel.”

Every future @TomBrady game should be on the history channel. The 🐐 — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 11, 2021

Brady, 43, played off Valencia’s Tweet with a post about Sunday’s historic Divisional Round clash between the Bucs and New Orleans Saints, featuring two long-tenured signal-callers in their first postseason meeting.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 41, approved Brady’s message.

Brady and Brees will meet in a playoff game for the first time ever despite 41 seasons and 10 Super Bowls between the two. They almost met twice in the Super Bowl — the 2006 and 2018 seasons — when both Brees’ Saints and Brady’s New England Patriots made their respective conference title games.

The closest of the two chances occurred in 2018 when the Saints lost following a missed pass interference call against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady and the Patriots went on to beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Now, Brady and the Bucs hope to add to the annals of the Saints’ postseason miseries.

He hinted at wanting to face the Saints before the Bucs’ rival beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.

READ NEXT: Buccaneers Give Latest Update on Ronald Jones and Pro-Bowl Starter