Tom Brady Sends Message to Drew Brees

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a tribute to Drew Brees’ career upon the news of the New Orleans Saints quarterback retiring on Sunday, 15 years after the day he signed with them.

“Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021

Brady and Brees go all the way back to college days in the Big Ten during the late 1990s when Brady played at Michigan and Brees played for Purdue. Their paths crossed in the NFL a few teams over the years, and their teams faced each other three times this past season as Brady joined the Bucs in the same division as Brees’ Saints.

They also had a race for the top touchdown passer of all time until Brees got hurt during the regular season. Brees retires with the most passing yards of all time, but Brady will have a chance to catch Brees for that in 2021.

Brady and the Bucs beat Brees’ Saints in his final NFL game during the NFC Playoffs in January.

