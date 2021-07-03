Tom Brady Shares Special Holiday Message on Instagram

Before Tom Brady drives golf balls next week or leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a game-winning drive this fall, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback shared a message on Instagram about driving safely.

“Hey there, I just wanted to wish everybody a Happy Fourth of July Weekend but also to remind your to please do not text and drive,” Brady said. “Please drive safely.”

“Ten people a day lose their lives to distracted driving,” Brady added.

“My friend, Steve Kiefer, lost his son, Mitchel five years ago to a distracted driver,” Brady said. “And it’s a very busy holiday weekend and we’re all here to enjoy it, but we don’t want to have unnecessary tragedies to occur. So please put down your phone, just drive, enjoy the time with your family and friends and Happy Fourth of July.”

InstagramSteve Kiefer founded The Kiefer Foundation in memory of his son, killed on September 19, 2016. The non-profit seeks to “end distracted driving and all associated traffic deaths and injuries” according to the foundation’s website.

Brady’s Post-Holiday Plans

Brady will compete in The Match celebrity golf tournament shortly after the July 4 holiday weekend on July 6 in Montana.

The event features Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in addition to PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Brady will team with Mickelson and Rodgers with DeChambeau.

Leading up the tournament, Brady trash talked Rodgers on social media, primarily about the Packers controversial decision in losing the Bucs last January. The Packers trailed the Bucs by eight late in the NFC Championship game had a fourth-and-goal but elected to kick a field goal instead. Brady and the Bucs ran out the clock and won 31-26.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady wrote.

Kidding aside, Brady expressed his respect for Rodgers during an interview with USA Today’s Jori Esptein regarding Rodgers’ rift with the Packers.

“I mean, I respect Aaron a lot,” Brady told Esptein via FOX News’ Daniel Canova. “Aaron’s going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work.”

Busy Offseason for Brady

Since having knee surgery after the Super Bowl, Brady has been active with numerous off-field endeavors. His Instagram story for the Kiefer Foundation was only the latest.

Brady appeared on multiple talk shows where he shared thoughts about this late stage of his NFL career and more. He also made several trips with family, including one to Disney World.

His endorsements didn’t slow down with an appearance for Hodinkee and inking a deal with Subway. He also dove into the cryptocurrency arena and began a partnership with FTX. He still has his TB12 Sports health and wellness business and production company, 199 Productions, going on, too.

Aside from all the activity, he will return to the thing he is most known for in a matter of three weeks when the Bucs training camp begins.