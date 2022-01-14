Bucs’ Tom Brady Sounds off on Beefs With Eagles

The last NFC team to beat a Tom Brady-led team in the postseason still haunts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady wants a chance to put at least one of those memories from the Super Bowl LII loss against the Philadelphia Eagles to rest on Sunday, January 16, in the Wild Card round. He didn’t rule out the possibility of making up for his missed catch as a member of the New England Patriots in that Super Bowl in 2018. He spoke on that during his podcast, “Let’s Go!” on Monday, January 10.

“I need to redeem myself, so expect to see that at some point,” Brady told host Jim Gray.

“I get reminded of that play every time I see an Eagles fan,” Brady added.

Whether or not the Bucs have the wrinkle in the game plan for Sunday against the Eagles remains a mystery. Brady hinted that it might be a joke. Albeit, Brady said he doesn’t “discuss strategy” on the podcast.

“I already made the dropped pass joke, so you can keep it to yourself the rest of the week,” Brady tweeted.

I already made the dropped pass joke so you can keep it to yourself the rest of the week! Let's Go! is out everywhere now: https://t.co/mwjXTzFc0u pic.twitter.com/fhzGZdlquP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 11, 2022

Brady also addressed a perceived beef with former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles who did make a catch in that game. The play became known as the “Philly Special”.

The Bucs might not see the same trick play on Sunday, but the Bucs’ top-rated run defense will get a big test with the league’s No. 1 rushing attack led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The @Eagles No. 1 rushing offense vs. the @Buccaneers No. 1 passing offense. Who has the advantage in this one? 📺: #PHIvsTB – Sunday 1pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sg5I9hCQG2 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2022

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady on Not Shaking Foles’ Hand

Brady knows Eagles fans will still give him a hard time over his failed catch, and but he admits he didn’t know those fans still stew about the handshake snub.

“No. I’m not. I’m not,” Brady told reporters on Thursday, January 13. “I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though. I’ve got a lot of respect for Nick.”





Play



Tom Brady on Playing His Best: ‘Just Trying to Play Championship-Level Football' | Press Conference Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Wild Card Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/de… Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook:… 2022-01-13T20:30:57Z

Skipping a handshake with Foles happened again though when the Bucs lost to the Chicago Bears in 2020. Brady again took heat for that one. He admitted to reporters on Thursday that he’s not perfect.

“I try to be a good sport as best as I can,” Brady said. “I know it doesn’t always look like that because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part, I try to be a good sport.”

Brady Ready for Rain Against Eagles

Brady has enjoyed mostly pristine weather for home games in Tampa Bay throughout his two-season stint, but that may end on Sunday.

Tampa has rain, wind, and thunderstorms and temperatures in the 60s for the Jan. 16 forecast, according to Weather.com. That means that Brady and the Bucs will adjust to playing on a wet field with a wet ball for only the second time this season. They played in rain at New England on Oct. 3 when Brady threw for 269 yards but no touchdowns.

“I’ve played in it a lot of times over the years,” Brady told the media on Thursday. “You got to handle it with some mental toughness, first of all. Physical prep isn’t much different. We haven’t had a lot of rain this year. We did in the Patriot game so we’re a little bit used to it.”