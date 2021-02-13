Tom Brady Trolls Himself After Buzzed Videos From Bucs’ Parade Go Viral

Tom Brady may have won his seventh Super Bowl ring, but winning a title does not appear to be getting old for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Brady had several viral moments from the Buccaneers’ championship boat parade including throwing the Lombardi trophy across the water to Cameron Brate on another ride.

Things took a turn after Brady appeared to need some help walking in one of the most shared videos from the festivities. Brady took all the jokes in stride and credited tequila for his trouble walking. The TB12 diet may have a new addition if Brady’s tweet is any indication.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady said as he retweeted a video of himself stumbling during the parade.

Brady took a jab at his strict TB12 diet that includes avocado ice cream and typically avoids alcohol. Rob Gronkowski recently shared a story of one of the rare times he saw Brady have alcohol.

“I would just say going to a Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and just seeing his face after in disgust like, ‘I’m putting this alcohol in my body?’” Gronkowski joked, per NBC Sports Boston. “Takes a shot and he’s just like, ‘Oh, how am I gonna throw next week?!’”

Here is a look at the video from the parade celebration that Brady retweeted.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady Threw Up Tyreek Hill’s Peace Sign Celebration

Another popular video showed Brady talking with Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Brady is seen throwing up Tyreek Hill’s peace sign celebration just as Winfield did during the Super Bowl.

“Give it to ’em, Twon,” Brady is heard telling Winfield as he holds up the peace sign.

Drunk Tom Brady fall off his TB12 diet and pulled the 🤞 to Antoine Winfield.pic.twitter.com/DdueoBOUWy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2021

Brady was referencing Winfield throwing up Hill’s signature celebration minutes before the Bucs won the Super Bowl. Winfield admitted that “it felt amazing to do that” given Hill had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns in their first meeting.

“The taunting, man, it’s something I just had to do,” Winfield explained, per Pro Football Talk. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”

Brady on Super Bowl No. 7: ‘It Was Just Everyone, Every Day Showing Up’

Brady and his Bucs teammates are enjoying the result of months of hard work in unusual circumstances given the ongoing pandemic. After the Super Bowl, Brady reflected on what it took for the Buccaneers to be Super Bowl champs in his first season with the team.

“Everybody just worked at it together, that was the best part,” Brady said, via Buccaneers.com. “It was just everyone, every day showing up – ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do. This is how we’re going to do it. This is how we’re going to try to make it better.’ We just worked every day. … Guys showed up every day wanting to put the work in, and when you do that it usually pays off. It doesn’t always pay off but most of the time it does. Guys put the work in and we all went out and got it done.”

After the celebration was over, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took to Twitter to reflect on winning a title. Arians described himself as “beyond proud of these players, coaches and the whole Buccaneers organization.”

“Still can’t believe we are super bowl champs!!” Arians tweeted. “We worked hard to get here, and we did it!! Beyond proud of these players, coaches and the whole @buccaneers organization! Let’s do it again in LA! #ChampaBay #GoBucs”

