Father of Young Bucs Fan Reacts to Tom Brady’s Touching Gesture

What a way for a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and cancer survivor to experience his first NFL game.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady brought over a baseball cap for Noah Reeb, 9, late in the game on Sunday. Reeb held a sign, which read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer”, during the game. Reeb, who is from Highland, Utah, shook hands with Brady and then cried.

Reeb’s father, James, shared on Instagram afterward that it was “Noah’s first NFL game” ever.

“A dream come true. Still hard to believe,” James Reeb wrote.

“That was really sweet,” Brady told the media after the game. “Obviously a tough kid, man. It puts a lot into perspective of what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much, compared to what people go through. We all try to make a difference in different ways, and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations and doing good things for the world, and the NFL does a lot of great things.”

Noah’s Journey

Noah Reeb’s family discovered his condition in December 2020, and he went through treatment for six months according to KSL TV’s Frances Cooke. The 9-year-old just completed his last round of radiation the week of the Bucs-Bears game, Cooke reported.

“It’s like every mom’s worst nightmare, and then instantly you want to protect him and you don’t know what to do, so you just rely on faith from that point on. Faith and trust in God that whatever is going to happen is for a reason,” said Jacque Reed, Noah’s mother, per Cooke.

Noah Reeb is a big football fan, as Cooke noted, and plays it, too. The 9-year-old said “he is most excited to play tackle football and go back to school” per Cooke.

Reeb’s Go Fund Me page features a photo of him in his football uniform. The latest update from May reported that the Reeb family learned via imaging that Noah’s tumor was gone.

“Yeah, I beat brain cancer and I finished radiation,” Noah Reeb told Cooke. “I don’t have to get nauseous or I don’t have really any more things to be worried about.”

A Very Brady Performance, Bucs Dominance

Noah Reeb got to see Brady and the Bucs at their best on Sunday besides receiving a Bucs cap from Brady.

“So many guys played great tonight. The running backs played great. The (offensive) line played phenomenal,” Brady told the media. “Receivers did a good job. Just wish I had a couple better throws, but other than that, it was a great win.”

Brady torched the Bears for four touchdowns in a 38-3 victory. He went 20-36 for 211 yards and a109.8 quarterback rating, his third-best mark of the season.

Three of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Mike Evans and one to fellow wideout Chris Godwin. The first of Brady’s connections with Evans marked the quarterback’s 600th career touchdown.

Running back Leonard Fournette ran for a touchdown and led the team in rushing with 81 yards on 15 carries. The Bucs amassed a season-high 182 yards on the ground.

Tampa Bay dominated on defense, too, with five turnovers, no touchdowns allowed and holding the Bears to 4.8 yards per play. Dee Delaney, Jordan Whitehead, and Pierre Desir picked off passes. Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, and Vita Vea got credited with fumble recoveries.

“Defense was amazing. They played great,” Brady said.

