Tom Brady Fires off NSFW Response to Retirement Question

It’s safe to say that Tom Brady is tired of answering questions about his possible retirement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback faces an uncertain future. Following the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys during the opening round of the NFL playoffs on January 16, Brady has been non-committal regarding his football future. When one also factors in that he’ll be a free agent this offseason if he does choose to return, there’s no shortage of questions that the 45-year-old quarterback has to answer.

During the most recent episode of the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray released on Monday, January 23, Brady did not hold back in his response to the latest question of his possible retirement, as noted by Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

“Tom Brady to Jim Gray on his Let’s Go! podcast about whether he will play in 2023. ‘If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.'”

Tom Brady Non-Committal on Buccaneers Future

There’s been tons of speculation regarding Brady’s future since his postgame press conference following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Cowboys. It was during that presser that Brady stated that he would take it “one day at a time” on a decision regarding his future in football.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep as soon as I can tonight,” Brady said on January 16. “There’s been a lot of focus on this game. Just one day at a time.”

The 23-year veteran also left even more question marks with what appeared to be a goodbye message to the Buccaneers organization and media.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year,” Brady said during that same press conference. “I really appreciate all your effort. I know it’s hard for you guys too. It’s hard for us players to make it through [the season]. You guys got a tough job. I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport.

We’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. And [to] all you regulars, just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So, thank you very much. Appreciate it.”

Tom Brady Will Have Options if He Returns for a 24th Season

Brady has already previously retired once, doing so last offseason at the beginning of February. However, he came out of retirement after just 40 days, announcing his decision to come back on March 13.

If Brady decides to play another season, there won’t be any shortage of possible suitors on the market. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported, teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers could be interested in adding Brady. That’s not even mentioning that the Buccaneers are also hoping to welcome Brady back for a fourth season.

While Brady will certainly have his options this offseason, it’s becoming clear that the the same questions are starting to get on his nerves.