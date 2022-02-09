Tom Brady ‘Focused’ On Playing for Bucs’ NFC Rival, Says Analyst

Tom Brady announced his retirement last week, but the media isn’t allowing him to close the door on his career just yet.

Even though the 44-year-old quarterback made his decision final, some still believe that he’ll return to play another season. While Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are hoping that Brady will return to play the final season of his contract, one analyst believes Brady would return for another reason.

According to former New England Patriots quarterback and current radio personality Scott Zolak, Brady is “focused” on playing for the San Francisco 49ers, his hometown and childhood team. Based upon Zolak’s theory, Brady would return to be traded to the 49ers in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco is currently shopping the QB on the trade market.

In this scenario, the 49ers would have the rights to Brady, while the veteran quarterback could take his time in deciding if — and when — he’ll return.

Via Tuesday’s episode of “Zolak & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub:

“I just think that (joining the 49ers) is what Brady’s focused on,” Zolak said. “He’s been focused on it for two years, and they’ve gotta deal Jimmy, and (Brady) knows that (Trey) Lance isn’t ready and he knows that team is built to win now. That’s attractive to him. Name another one that’s attractive where it’s plug-and-play.

” … You trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for the rights to Tom Brady, and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender in the West.”

The Brady-for-Garoppolo Swap is Possible

As crazy of an idea as it sounds, it’s perfectly plausible. The 49ers and Garoppolo are looking to move in separate directions and the Buccaneers have already been mentioned as a possible and logical landing spot for the 30-year-old quarterback.

In Brady’s case, if he’s actually looking to extend his career with his supposed dream team — and a squad that might be better than Tampa Bay — he can do that with the 49ers.

It’s worth mentioning that Brady is still on Tampa Bay’s active roster and hasn’t been placed on the reserve/retired list. That is due to the fact that a reserve/retired designation would be a costly one. According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Bucs would take a “$32 million dead cap hit — and almost $11.8 million in lost salary cap space.”

But it’s also worth bringing up that not only did Brady hold resentment towards his hometown team for passing over him in the 2000 NFL Draft, he likely found even more reason to be angry when they decided to pass on him during his free agency tour in 2020.

This theory is probably more of a pipe dream than anything else, but it’s an interesting — and possible — scenario.

Brady on Possible Return: ‘Never Say Never’

Adding another wrinkle to the possible Brady-to-49ers trade idea is the fact that the legendary quarterback admits there’s a possibility he could come out of retirement.

The recently-retired Brady admitted as such during his most recent appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing.”

During the 2021 season, Brady led the league in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

If Brady wants to return for the 2022 season, the Bucs — or any NFL team for that matter — would take him back in a heartbeat.