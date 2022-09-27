Tom Brady Forces NFL to ‘Threaten Punishment’ After Sideline Incident

Tom Brady may have to think twice before he breaks another tablet again.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Week 2 game versus the New Orleans Saints, the veteran quarterback made headlines when he broke two tablets on the sidelines out of frustration. Just hours prior to the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, the NFL issued a warning to Brady and the rest of the NFL when it comes to their handling of tablets.

Via Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus:

“Thanks to Tom Brady, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment, per JayGlazer,” said Meirov.

Brady Jokes About Breaking Tablet Shortly After Game

During his weekly radio appearance with Jim Gray on Monday, September 19, the 45-year-old quarterback joked about breaking the first tablet.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady joked. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

Prior to the team’s game versus the Packers, Brady joked that he might toss another tablet.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed [against the Saints],” Brady. “Until I get it right, I’m going to keep doing it. Obviously with repetition being the key to success, I got to get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t gotten yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens.”

Brady Voices Strong Message to Bucs Following Loss

While Brady didn’t have any repeat incidents with tablets versus the Packers, the Buccaneers unfortunately lost their first game of the season. Not only did Tampa Bay lose, they scored just 12 points and struggled to move the ball on offense all game long.

Brady echoed a strong message to his team following the tough loss.

“Just too many mistakes,” Brady said during his postgame press conference. “It looked to me [like] we had a chance to make a lot of plays and we didn’t. … Some of the guys did a great job with their opportunities, and we just gotta keep doing it.

“So, we’re 2-1, there’s a lot of football left. We’ll keep working at it. It doesn’t get easier next week going up against the Chiefs. But no one feels sorry for us, nor should we. We just have to go back to work.”

Through the first three games of the season, the Buccaneers are averaging just 17.0 points per game. That’s a stark decline from the 30.1 points per game that they averaged during the 2021 season.

A big reason for Tampa Bay’s struggles on offense are due to the lack of health at the wide receiver position. The Bucs’ top three receivers — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — were sidelined during the Week 3 tilt versus the Packers. Secondly, the offensive line is in shambles as the Buccaneers played with just one starter from last season in Week 3.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, it’s only three games through the season. With Evans and Jones back in the lineup versus the Chiefs, the Buccaneers should have better success moving the football.