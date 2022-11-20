Tom Brady Jokes About Future Football Destination

After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady checked a fourth box on countries where he has won a football game, he joked about adding one more.

Brady already has wins in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, and, of course, the United States. His latest international win came in Week 10 over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, and he improved to a perfect 4-0 outside the U.S.

Could Brady go dominate in Canada after he’s done with the NFL?

“I’m hoping I can get to go play in the CFL at some point,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on November 14. “Really see what I can make of myself up there because things have gone pretty well outside of the country.”

The CFL has been around since 1958, and several NFL greats emerged from that league. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon shined in Edmonton before he threw darts all over NFL fields. Former NFL wide receiver Raghib “Rocket” Ismail emerged as a speedy deep threat after a stellar season in Toronto.

Former Brady teammate and Heisman Trophy quarterback Doug Flutie also played in Canada. Flutie played for three teams and won three Grey Cup titles before he joined the NFL. The CFL notably has a passing-oriented approach though Brady going north is extremely unlikely.

“He’s a former teammate and hero of mine,” Brady told Gray. “He’s always said great things [about the CFL].”

Flutie played with Brady for one season with the New England Patriots for the 2005 season. Brady will become a free agent in 2023, and he will either retire or play somewhere next season.

Before Brady’s NFL career, he had one tie to Canada as a MLB Draft pick of the Montreal Expos in 1995. Brady opted for college football at Michigan instead.

Brady Honors Families of Ukrainian Soldiers

While in Germany, Brady took a moment to visit with families of Ukrainian soldiers amid the country’s war with Russia.

“You are the hero of my hero,” one soldier’s wife told Brady in a video via the NFL Network.

Brady Fixed on a Big Run After Thanksgiving?

Brady knows all too well when an NFL team needs to turn things up the most — Thanksgiving Day and beyond.

“The best teams start playing well around Thanksgiving,” Brady told Gray on a November 7 edition of the podcast. “That’s because you basically figured out what you are and what you need to do.”

Former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel, who played with Brady in New England, described it as part of the culture with Brady’s former team. Cassel, who recently talked about it on The33rdTeam.com, said the Bucs have gained mental toughness, going into the final seven games. Cassel added that same mental toughness was instilled by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his time with Brady in New England.

“But the one thing I know being around these guys, being in the weight room with them, [and] being in team meeting rooms, is there’s no give up,” Cassel said. “And when you look at Tampa Bay, obviously, Tom Brady and the explosive year that he had last year, they are not where they wanted to be offensively.”

“They have had their struggles. They look like they can’t figure it out, and then all of sudden, they go on a two-game win streak,” Cassel added. “It’s not about the start of the season. It’s not about the middle of the season. It’s about when you get to these months of November, December, and January.”