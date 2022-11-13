Tom Brady Sends Touching Message After Seahawks Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reveled in his team’s latest victory with a highlight video from some of his favorite moments in the Week 10 win.

Brady threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Munich, Germany. He described the game as one of his favorite atmospheres in his 23-year NFL career.

“What a team win. Thank you so much for the incredible welcome. That was one of the great games we ever played in,” Brady said in his video. “It was great to win. Played against a good team. Everyone making plays. That’s the formula. Let’s keep it going.”

His video notably concluded with the fans singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, which he gushed over after the game. ESPN’s Jenna Laine noted that it’s a popular song for the Oktoberfest crowd.

“At the end of the game, them singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Country Road’ — that was pretty epic,” Brady told reporters on Sunday. “So, I thank everyone who was part of that experience. [I] got to have some pretty amazing memories for life.”

Brady previously told NFL Network’s Sara Walsh that the atmosphere “was pretty electric” from the warmups on. He hit the first high note of the game with a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones in the first quarter.

“It felt like a really hyped up game when we came out for warmups, and it was pretty electric,” Brady said. “I hope the German fans got what they wanted.”

Bucs Grade Big

Tampa Bay looked lost since Week 2 with five losses in seven games plus a three-game losing streak. One of the Bucs’ wins in that span vastly resembled the losses until the finals seconds when Brady threw a game-winning touchdown pass.

With a win over the Seahawks in Germany, Tom Brady moves to 4-0 in international games‼️👏@TomBrady || @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/edEbUDbBcv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

This time around, the Bucs cast away their foibles of the past two months and looked like a team with high expectations. CBS Sports’ John Breech graded the Bucs performance with an A minus with defensive struggles in the second half.

“The Buccaneers might want to see if they can get all of their games moved to Germany,” Breech quipped.

Brady’s passing and rookie running back Rachaad White‘s rushing had the offense clicking all afternoon in Munich. As Breech noted, the Bucs defense “might have been better” amid 39 yards rushing allowed, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

“Our defense played great,” Brady told Walsh before he praised the offense. “Big guys up front played great. Receivers played great. Everyone made plays. We ran the ball great.”

Brady: ‘That Would Have Been Pretty Fun’

Brady only had a couple of things go poorly on Sunday with an interception straight into a linebacker’s hands and blowing a trick play, which also caused an interception. Running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to Brady near the Seahawks 10-yard line in single coverage, but Brady fell as the Seahawks nabbed the easy turnover.

Prob not a good idea to let a 45 year old man play WR pic.twitter.com/IWd2cZt4CC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2022

Brady acknowledged one thing that still eludes him after that blunder. He hasn’t ever caught a touchdown pass, albeit a highly atypical quarterback achievement to begin with.

“That would have been pretty fun,” Brady said about if he could have scored a touchdown with that play. “I think I’ve had a few catches. Never had a touchdown though.”

Brady had a catch in 2018 for six yards with the New England Patriots, his only career reception.