Bucs’ Tom Brady Reacts to Being Asked if He’s Human [Watch]

Someone just had to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after throwing for five touchdowns and more than 400 yards on Sunday.

“Tom, I’ve had several people ask me today whether or not you’re human. You can confirm or deny,” WDAE’s Pat Donovan asked him.

Brady didn’t bother answering that specific question, but he had quite the facial expression in reaction to it on camera. The seven-time Super Bowl champion opted for fielding Donovan’s second question about playing a Thursday night game shortly after the Bucs routed the Miami Dolphins 45-17 on Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS: @TomBrady refuses to confirm whether or not he's an actual human being when our own @PatDonovanRadio was willing to ask the hard-hitting question on everyone's mind! #Bucs #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/7jtKUYkImy — The Pat and Aaron Show (@PatandAaronShow) October 10, 2021

WDAE’s Jay Recher shared the exact moment Brady got asked about his humanity. Brady, who just threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his career, simply grinned.

Besides putting up Madden-like numbers in a week when EA Sports boosted his Madden rating to 99, Brady played through a hand injury against the Dolphins. It didn’t stop him from completing 73.2% of his passes.

“I work hard to prepare every week just like my teammates do,” Brady told the media. “My teammates are doing a great job preparing.”

Preparation paid off as Brady hit Antonio Brown twice for touchdowns of four and 62 yards followed by another pair to Mike Evans of 34 and 22 yards. Brady got going with a short pass to Giovani Bernard, which the running back took straight up the middle to the end zone on a 10-yard play.

Sunday Postgame Rest for Brady?

While Brady dodged Donovan’s humorous humanity question, Brady got human about the challenge of getting ready for the Philadelphia Eagles on the road shortly after beating the Dolphins. He needs to rest like the rest of humanity.

“It’s good to win a one o’clock home game. I know that. Those feel good,” Brady said. “We’ll all have the night to get a lot of hydration, get a lot of treatment, and … get a good night’s sleep, and then be ready for the week.”

Bucs players won’t really celebrate beating the Dolphins because of such a short turnaround to Philly, head coach Bruce Arians said in the locker room via the Bucs social media team.

“Very short week. We can’t celebrate this one ’til next weekend,” Arians told the team. “We’re on a very short week. Hydration is going to be key. Put this one to be tonight. We start tomorrow.”





Play



Video Video related to bucs’ tom brady reacts to being asked if he’s human [watch] 2021-10-11T01:32:30-04:00

Brady hasn’t forgotten what happened the last time the Bucs played on a Thursday night in the middle of the season. He forgot what down it was as the Bucs lost to the Chicago Bears in 2020.

“Last year, we didn’t do very well on a short week,” Brady said. “We’ve got to put a lot into this coming game and playing against a good football team in Philly that does some good things.”

“It’s a challenge, but they have the same challenge, too,” Brady added. “It’s football. We’ll be ready to play Monday nights, Sunday nights, Thursday nights, sunny days.”

Brady on His Hand

Brady, who came to the press conference with his hand wrapped, didn’t commit whether or not he will start on Thursday.

“Yeah, I mean It’s just kind of a football injury,” Brady said. “So, do my best, you know, to get ready for this game. We’ll see what happens.”