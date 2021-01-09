Tom Brady impersonates Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows how much tight end Rob Gronkowski relishes catching the ball in poor weather.

Brady, busting out an impersonation of his longtime teammate, told media during Week 17 about the time Gronkowski called him up to get ready for a GQ photoshoot during the offseason. Gronkowski wanted to workout, catching passes in particular. Gronkowski felt ready after the pass-catching session in the early spring rain according to Brady per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali on Twitter.

Tom Brady impersonating Rob Gronkowski is everything I could have ever hoped for. pic.twitter.com/cdEaPnGrz7 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 31, 2020

“He was ready for his photoshoot because of one day of the two of us working out together,” Brady said in the Dec. 31 press conference. “It was good execution, but I think for him it was more important that he felt like he was shredded now that he could get ready for his GQ photoshoot. That’s one of the great stories — just him being Rob. That’s why everyone loves him.”

Brady’s impersonation drew plenty of social media attention in the days following. Sporting News’ Billy Heyen wrote that Brady “deserves an award” for the quality of the impression and pondered if he practiced it in advance.

Brady and Gronkowski have both good execution and an award — the Lombardi Trophy –in mind as they embark on their 10th playoff journey in Washington on Saturday. They look to help the Bucs (11-5) win their first playoff game since 2003.

Better than Gold

If Brady and Gronkowski connect for a touchdown at Washington, they will pass the all-time playoff quarterback-receiver combo of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana and receiver Jerry Rice. Montana and Rice posted 12 touchdown connections while Brady and Gronk come into Washington with 11 per CBS Sports.

Besides Brady and Gronkowski giving the Bucs scoring potential anytime in January, they bring the intangibles of playoff experience the Bucs will need. Numerous starters on the roster, particularly career-long Bucs, never played in a playoff game.

“I think that nothing is given — you have to earn everything,” Brady said in Wednesday’s press conference about postseason play. “You get to this point in the year, you have to earn it. To win this game, you’ve got to earn it. You’re playing against teams that have really proven themselves to be the best teams in their divisions all year. We’re going up against a division winner and a team that’s very talented.”

READ NEXT: Gronk Shares Hilarious Tom Brady Story