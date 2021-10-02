Tom Brady Releases Epic Homecoming Video Ahead of Patriots Game [LOOK]

This latest homecoming video from Tom Brady is sure to get you hyped for his return to New England on Sunday night.

As if NBC’s promo wasn’t enough to get fans excited for Brady’s homecoming in Foxboro as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s latest video may be even better. The seven-time Super Bowl champion released an incredible video on social media on Saturday, October 2, detailing the major moments of his career with the New England Patriots.

Yes, that’s right. From the time he was selected with the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, to his first Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI– along with every major Super Bowl moment, wins and losses included — until the moment he signed with the Buccaneers is all captured in video game form in this 55-second clip.

Whether it’s the infamous “Tuck Rule” game against the Oakland Raiders in the NFL playoffs during his first season as a starting quarterback, his Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, or his dramatic Super Bowl victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, they’re all referenced here in this video.

There’s little doubt all eyes will be on Brady versus Bill Belichick in Week 4. Considering the Patriots’ only chance at facing the Buccaneers again would be in the Super Bowl, this will likely be the only opportunity we get to see Brady face off against his mentor in a game.

For years, observers debated which figure was more responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty, Brady or Belichick?

At the moment, Brady appears to be winning the support of observers following his Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers last season. And once again this year, Tampa Bay looks to be one of the favorites to win it all.





Play



Tom Brady is CLEARLY more responsible for Patriots' success than Belichick – Mike Greenberg | Get Up Mike Greenberg spells out why he thinks Tom Brady is more responsible for the New England Patriots’ success than Bill Belichick, then is joined by Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears to discuss why this is even a debate, when people rarely do the same for Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant and Jackson, or… 2020-03-30T19:45:00Z

Meanwhile, the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years with last season’s 7-9 record. They’re not off to a sensational start this year either, as they’re currently 1-2 with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, who has more interceptions than he does touchdowns (three INT’s to two TD’s).

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Belichick Compliments Brady All Week

Both Brady and Belichick will be looking for bragging rights following Sunday’s reunion of the two historical Patriots figures.

However, both Brady and Belichick have serenaded each other throughout the week with compliments, looking fondly back upon their 20 years together in New England.

In his final media availability leading up to the game on Friday, October 1, Belichick showered Brady with even more compliments, saying there’s no quarterback he’d rather have, via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News.

“We’ve talked about that for two decades. I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for,” he said.

Brady Returns the Favor

On the other end, Brady has returned the favor.

Despite an excerpt from Seth Wickersham’s new book about the Patriots’ dynasty that Belichick didn’t even want to meet with Brady face-to-face upon his exit — instead reportedly opting for a phone call — Brady says his Patriots exit was handled “perfect.”





Play



Tom Brady on Relationship with Bill Belichick, Return to New England | Press Conference Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup vs. the New England Patriots. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us… 2021-09-30T17:59:21Z

“We had a great relationship,” says Brady. “I think everything was handled the right way, we handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time and it was handled perfect. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation, and things worked out for the best for all of us.”

Although both sides have done their best to downplay the rivalry, not many are buying it.

Considering Belichick’s belief that Brady was closer to the end, along with the quarterback’s Super Bowl win in his first season without his former head coach, there is a lot of pride on the line in this Week 4 matchup.