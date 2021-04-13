Tom Brady Gives Heartfelt Sendoff for Julian Edelman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wrote a tribute to former longtime teammate Julian Edelman upon announcing his retirement on Monday.

Edelman caught many passes from Brady during their days together in New England from 2009 to 2019 before Brady left for Tampa as a free agent in 2020. The Patriots wideout amassed 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns in his career and helped the franchise win three Super Bowls.

“On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “You never lost that chip on your shoulder, and you never let anyone define you as a person or a player. I’m proud of you Jules. Love you @edelman11.”

Edelman announced his retirement on a video, which went viral. He sat in a director’s chair on the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, with audio highlights of his career replaying in the background.

“I’ve always said, I’m going to go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off,” Edelman said in the video. “Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family.”

Media speculated last month that Edelman may join Brady in Tampa if the Patriots would release him due to his contract’s salary cap hit of $6.1 million. The Patriots terminated his contract on Monday due to a “failed physical” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Edelman went on injured reserve in October 2020 amid a “nagging keen injury” per Reiss.

Edelman to Tampa or April Fools?

Speculation of Edelman heading to Tampa instantly emerged after news of the Patriots release broke on Monday.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports had some fun with it, writing “next Boston to Tampa flight leaves in like 26 minutes” shortly after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud noted that the Bucs most likely wouldn’t sign Edelman “despite his long friendship with QB Tom Brady.” Reiss reported that Edelman “has been mulling retirement” and the Patriots’ release “could just be a precursor to that announcement.”

Edelman already had some fun regarding going to Tampa earlier in the month anyway. He posted a Pirates of the Caribbean GIF with the quote “it’s a pirate’s life for me, savvy” before adding an April Fools GIF to the thread later that day.